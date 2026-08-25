The Witcher 3 Remastered is coming next month as a free upgrade for all players, and everyone's getting free expansions today

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Remastered is coming September 29, bringing sweeping graphical and mechanical improvements to the storied RPG. It will be a free upgrade to all existing owners on PC and consoles.
Remaster may be selling it short. CD Projekt Red teases "upgraded visuals, enhanced combat, improved traversal and movement, new Witcher sign [effects], revamped mount handling, enhanced monster behaviors, skill tree revamp, transmogrification, expanded photo mode, new finishers, and so much more."
Level design lead Miles Tost took the stage at Gamescom to discuss this big Witcher push from CDPR. "You can tell that the team definitely poured their hearts into this one. It's this huge privilege for me to stand here and represent them," he says.
"Features! My favorite one is the visuals. New textures, updated rendering, advanced path tracing, foliage, you name it," he continues. "Geralt has never looked this good, even after all those years of retirement.
"The other thing, definitely: combat. It's more modern, smooth, and precise. We updated [the] camera, targeting system, added new animations, and what I like a lot, new finishers. And then, last one: The Witcher 3's a full-fledged RPG right? So we've completely revamped the ability system to give players more options."
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Austin has been a game journalist for 12 years, having freelanced for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, IGN, Sports Illustrated, and more while finishing his journalism degree. He's been with GamesRadar+ since 2019. They've yet to realize his position is a cover for his career-spanning Destiny column, and he's kept the ruse going with a lot of news and the occasional feature, all while playing as many roguelikes as possible.
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