Lego Skylines is the city-building game of my dreams, and the new Cities: Skylines devs are making it look like everything I could've imagined

After months of rumors, Paradox Interactive has revealed that Lego Skylines is the real deal, with the city builder franchise's collab with Lego being revealed at Gamescom 2026.
Back in May, the Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea (the nation's ratings board like PEGI or ESRB) rated a number of titles that are set to release in the near future ahead of their reveals at Summer Game Fest, like Persona 4 Revival, Ace Combat 8, Gears of War E-Day, and Castlevania: Belmont's Curse. However, nestled in there was an unannounced title from Paradox Interactive titled "Lego Skylines," with many putting two and two together that it would be a Lego version of its city builder franchise Cities Skylines.
And now, as a part of Gamescom Opening Night Live, we finally have confirmation that, yes, Lego Skylines is real. Developed by current Cities: Skylines 2 developer Iceflake Studios (the original developer Colossal Order stepped away from the franchise at the end of last year), Lego Skylines is pretty much exactly what you would expect: a cozy city builder game except this time with minifigs and bricks instead of… a different kind of bricks?
Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+
As someone who has a deep love for the pre-Lego Star Wars era of original Lego games not linked to any franchise like Rock Raiders, Lego Island, and Lego Stunt Rally, I'm immediately down for Lego Skylines. In fact, I'm shocked that a Lego variant on the Sim City formula hasn't been made before now.
Sadly, the trailer didn't show much aside from a shocked fisherman watching some Lego buildings being made, but the vibes are certainly similar to those classic Lego games. The game has been confirmed for PC, Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and Nintendo Switch 2, but unfortunately there's no release date just yet.
Here are the best sim games you can play right now while you wait for Lego Skylines
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more