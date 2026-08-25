Path of Exile 2 is getting its 1.0 update after 2 years in early access, and swords are coming

Grinding Gear Games has officially set a release date for Path of Exile 2's 1.0 update, with the ARPG finally leaving early access on December 11, right about two years after its initial launch. As expected, the game will be completely free-to-play on all platforms when 1.0 comes out, ditching its current $30 price tag.
GGG took the stage during this year's Gamescom Opening Night Live to reveal a new release date trailer for Path of Exile 1.0, and it shows off brand-new sword-based gameplay that the studio confirmed is from the new Duelist class coming in 1.0. Gamescom attendees in Cologne will be able to try out the new class ahead of its release at the end of the year.
The Duelist will be Path of Exile 2's first sword-wielding class, which makes it a pretty big deal in terms of the game's overall meta and your party's crowd control. The trailer above shows the Duelist wielding both sword and shield to deadly effect using all sorts of melee, ranged, and AoE attacks including what appears to be the Cyclone move from the first Path of Exile, which a lot of players base their whole builds around.
Alongside the new Duelist class, Path of Exile 1's 1.0 drop will add the game's final two story chapters as well as some additional content and tweaks that have yet to be revealed.
After earning an English degree from ASU, I worked as a corporate copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. I got my big break here in 2019 with a freelance news gig, and I was hired on as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer in 2021. That means I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my home office, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.
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