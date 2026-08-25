CD Projekt Red snuck 30 improvements into The Witcher 3 Remastered reveal, including "immersive meditation," new quest tracking, a loot rework, and Switch 2 exclusives

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Remastered was the big surprise at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2026, with CD Projekt Red bringing a shotgun blast of upgrades to all players in a free update coming September 29.
The headliners include updated combat, enhanced visuals, and polished movement, but the remaster's reveal trailer also crammed in a staggering 30 improvements that sound mighty impactful. Depending on how you play or what you care about, these might even be among the most important bits.
Here's the list of additions and upgrades teased in the extremely brief "and more" section of the reveal trailer.
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- Cross-platform mod support
- Immersive meditation
- Refined animations
- New quest tracking
- UI improvements
- Looting rework
- Refreshed motion blur
- New accessibility features
- Updated textures
- Foliage shading rework
- Tutorial modernization
- HDR improvements
- GTAO
- Improved menu navigation
- Ray tracing improvements
- Global lighting rework
- New shading model
- Subsurface scattering
- New tone mapper
- PS5 Pro support
- Xbox Play Anywhere support
- Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive features
- Nvidia DLSS 4.5
- AMD FSR 4
- Intel XESS 2.0
- Path tracing on PC
- Ray reconstruction on PC
- Raytraced hair
- Native DX12
- Rendering parallelization
Whew. I've parsed a lot of marketing gobbledygook in 13 years of game journalism, and this is one of those rare instances where the phrase "and so much more" actually feels pretty earned.
The shape and scope of a lot of this remains to be seen, and graphical bells and whistles like path tracing can be swept under the "upgraded visuals" umbrella, but this is a pretty substantial list. I'm especially excited by the new quest tracking, UI improvements, looting rework, and menu navigation. The combat and skill tree polish is nice in an obvious way, but depending on how they shake out, these UI fixes could have an even bigger cumulative effect on your average Witcher 3 playthrough.
The Witcher 3's Songs of the Past DLC includes a nod to CD Projekt Red's original 2007 RPG and its source books as Geralt wields a new silver chain.
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