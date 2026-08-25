The Commodore 77 looks like a C64 Ultimate for Edgerunners, but it also "brings a slice of Cyberpunk 2077 and Night City to the long-established C64 demo scene"

Commodore is making a Cyberpunk 2077 version of the C64 Ultimate, marking its first-ever hardware collaboration. The special edition microcomputer is powered by the same FPGA hardware as last year's remake, but the new machine is cosplaying as an Edgerunner and includes a "shard" C64 demo cartridge.
Dubbed the Commodore 77, the special edition microcomputer will drain your CredChip account. The gritty yellow breadbin will set you back $377, which is a chunk more than the Beige and Startlight Commodore 64 Ultimate models, but not quite as steep as the $549.99 Founders Edition (keep in mind that the C64 Mini is $68). That said, if you happen to fall in the middle of this very specific Cyberpunk 2077 and '80s microcomputer-loving Venn diagram, you'll already have your eddies at the ready.
In a press release marking the reveal, Commodore's CEO Christian Simpson (Perri Fractic) uses an amusing (if not slightly cheesy) allegory to highlight the C77's purpose. “In a world dominated by corporate surveillance, algorithmic feeds, and private security, the safest tech is sometimes the oldest,” heralds Simpson. “Commodore 64 owners have never needed a corporation’s permission to build something new on our hardware, and that’s very much the spirit of Cyberpunk 2077.
Yes, the offline, low-spec nature is once again being pitched as an escape from the horrors of online algorithms and social media. But, it's clear to see the Commodore 77 is targeting retro console and microcomputer collectors who also love either the CD Projekt RPG, the Edgerunners anime, or both.
Visually, the Commodore 77 does just look like a standard C64 with an artistically scuffed-up yellow breadbin. If you zoom in, though, you'll see that the shell is clad in various little visual easter eggs, including a "NiCola" soft drink faux sticker on the side and a "Daemon" shift key. The shell itself also has a transparent bottom, meaning it'll have the same RGB twinkle as the previously released Starlight Edition.
Better still, upon powering on the machine, you'll be treated to a special version of BASIC that uses a Cyberpunk 2077 font. These tiny details make sense given that the RPG's developers worked with Commodore on the machine, and Patrick Mills, Franchise Content Strategy Lead at CD PROJEKT RED, really seems to understand the assignment.
“When we signed the deal with Commodore to collaborate on the Commodore 77, I was thrilled,” remarks Mills. "As an old-school PC gamer myself, I can still remember when the Commodore 64 was the pinnacle of gaming tech. Commodore’s legacy wasn't the only thing that excited me, though. The tech in Cyberpunk 2077 is chunky, tactile, and substantial — meaning that the Commodore 77 can really feel like a device lifted straight out of the game world and onto your desktop."
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Mills also touches on the exclusive demo content created by long-standing Polish C64 demo group Arise. You could say the bundled cartridge is inspired by the RPG's physical media Shards is a reason to pick up the Commodore 77 on its own, as it includes a chiptune soundtrack by composer LukHash and a visual showcase that takes full advantage of the FPGA machine's SID chip, 24-channel stereo audio, 2MB cartridge (up from the original 16KB), and controllable RGB lighting.
The Content Strategy lead sums that up, saying, "The Commodore 77 demo similarly brings a slice of Cyberpunk 2077 and Night City to the long-established C64 demo scene, a demonstration of technical skill and the power of the Commodore.” It feels like both the physical design of the C77 and its demo scene origins are a perfect match, and I can't wait to see it show up as part of setups pushing the hardware's limits.
I won't lie: Cyberpunk 2077 wasn't on my C64 collab bingo card. On the sci-fi side of things, I figured Alien would maybe have a look in purely based on aesthetics, which would have tied in beautifully with Commodore's return to game publishing with an Alien Breed collection. Failing that, the microcomputer makes cameos in everything from John Wick to Fast and Furious 9, so there's plenty of scope for cinematic tie-ins.
That said, there's something creative about making a microcomputer designed in the 1980s look like something from 2077. The janky vibes compared to the advanced in-game terminals and cybernetics feel like it feeds into Edgerunners lore, almost like something a netrunner would use to take on the Megacorps without being detected. It's a vibe I'm more than on board with, but the $377 price tag means it's firmly for a specific target audience.
Phil is the Hardware Editor at GamesRadar+ who specializes in retro console setups, choosing the latest gaming handhelds, and navigating the choppy seas of using modern-day PC hardware. In the past, they have covered everything from retro gaming history to the latest gaming news, in-depth features, and tech advice for publications like TechRadar, The Daily Star, the BBC, PCGamesN, and Den of Geek. In their spare time, they pour hours into fixing old consoles, modding Game Boys, exploring ways to get the most out of the Steam Deck, and blasting old CRT TV visuals into their eye sockets.
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