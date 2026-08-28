GTA 6 will run at 30fps across PS5 and Xbox Series X, and Rockstar is reportedly undecided about adding a performance mode to better that

The big Netflix preview of GTA 6 has come and gone, finally giving us a substantive look at the epic sandbox in motion. Among the various technical details provided by Rockstar, we now know the standard framerate of the epic release, at launch at the very least.
The footage shown, captured on the PlayStation 5 version, ran at 30fps, and Rockstar has since confirmed this will be how the game releases come November. GTA 6 will have this framerate on PS5 and Xbox Series X, and there likely won't be a specific performance mode to begin with.
Rob Nelson, co-studio head and head of development of Rockstar North, told Portuguese outlet Flow Games that further options may be added in the future. However, for the time being, the crime playground is 30fps.
Nothing was specified for the PlayStation 5 Pro, but from what's been said and shown, I wouldn't count on anything beyond what you'll be playing on the standard model and Xbox Series X. For the launch period, at the very least - more versatility will likely be added later, once Rockstar finally gets this thing out of its offices and into people's hands.
Though, it's worth remembering, frame-rate upgrades aren't generally a priority within the Scottish studio. Red Dead Redemption 2 doesn't have a 60fps upgrade, for instance, and GTA 5 only got it for the current generation, after the game had been out for literal years.
If it happens - and it's a big if - it probably won't be until the PS6 and new Xbox arrive. Yay for pushing you to buy new hardware in order to optimize your games! Look, after 13 years, let's just be glad the thing is coming out and functional.
Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.
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