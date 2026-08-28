"I yassified Michael" - Nvidia DLSS 5 is already creeping into games like GTA 5 and Control via an experimental runtime, and I need it to stop

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Nvidia's controversial AI neural rendering officially lands this fall

Screenshot of DLSS 5 enabled in GTA 5 with Michael standing outside house.
(Image credit: X/SWURVGAMING)

Nvidia DLSS 5 isn't officially a thing yet, but modders are already enabling an experimental version using a discovered runtime. Originally, the AI filter files were found within NBA 2K27 early access, but are now "working" in everything from GTA V to Control while making everything look expectedly unsettling.

Originally discovered by Renan Maniero, the Nvidia DLSS 5 file held by NBA 2K27 is a "nvngx_dlssnr.dll" library (via Videocardz). Windows identifies the file specifically as Nvidia DLSSNR version 310.8.0.0, and while it didn't originally offer up direct controls in the sports game, it didn't take long for modders from the RenoDX community to start injecting the graphics card tool into other games.

If you're morbidly curious about what this experimental DLSS 5 build will do to your PC games, SwurvGaming has shared plenty of cursed visual examples. It isn't a public RenoDX mod release yet, not to mention it has trouble running alongside Ray Reconstruction and HDR. But, it still seems to be committing the very visual AI slop crimes teased by Nvidia back in March.

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In one example, the modder shares a screenshot of DLSS 5 running in GTA 5 with the caption, "LMAOOO I Yassified michael." Yes, the results are just as blood-curdlingly uncanny as you'd expect, but the results are just as graphically gruesome in Cyberpunk 2077 and Control.

It's worth noting that in this specific build, only character models seem to be subject to the horrors of DLSS 5 AI yassification. The mod adds access to a control panel with seven different overlay styles, with the first "cranked up to the max" transforming Control's Jesse Faden into what looks like a completely different character. I'd go as far as to say the effect is trying to make her look like my Scarlett Johansson sleep paralysis demon.

Hats off to the RenoDX team for getting this working, as while it's still an unfinished mod, I'd say it provides a glimpse of the graphics card horrors to be unleashed by Nvidia. As the experimental build currently stands, it's seemingly pretty taxing on GPUs since the AI effects kick in after upscaling and other processes. That is to say that even if you have an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, it could struggle performance-wise.

I should stress that this experimental version of DLSS 5 and the mod that gets it working isn't representative of Nvidia's unreleased GPU feature. The end results could look and function very differently when they land this fall, but from where I'm sitting, the way it's changing character features feels very much in line with the reveal back in spring.

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Phil Hayton
Phil Hayton
Hardware Editor

Phil is the Hardware Editor at GamesRadar+ who specializes in retro console setups, choosing the latest gaming handhelds, and navigating the choppy seas of using modern-day PC hardware. In the past, they have covered everything from retro gaming history to the latest gaming news, in-depth features, and tech advice for publications like TechRadar, The Daily Star, the BBC, PCGamesN, and Den of Geek. In their spare time, they pour hours into fixing old consoles, modding Game Boys, exploring ways to get the most out of the Steam Deck, and blasting old CRT TV visuals into their eye sockets.

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