The backlash against gen AI in video games proves voting with your wallet works

Features
By
Published 4 min read

As anti-AI clauses show up in legal contracts, the gaming community's voice is being heard loud and clear – though some devs might not be happy about it

Lara Croft in Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis
(Image credit: Amazon Game Studios)

PATCH NOTES v08.16.2026 – Generative AI's controversial presence in the gaming industry is under more scrutiny than ever, thanks to the players who call it out when they see it.

What's going on this week in gaming?

  • A video games lawyer has commented on the presence of anti-AI clauses in publishing contracts that forbid use of AI technologies in development.

Why is this happening now?

  • Concerns over generative AI use in games have been mounting for some time as players question ethics and copyright.
  • Games like Arc Raiders, 1666 Amsterdam, and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 have received backlash from fans after gen AI assets were found in-game.

Palworld Pal with shocked expression

Video game lawyer says all her clients have anti-AI contracts

Arc Raiders release date reveal trailer screenshot shows two people facing a giant enemy.

Arc Raiders faces backlash for its AI voices

Maelle in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Clair Obscur director admits Sandfall "tried" AI

Meta Shift

  • The gaming community's staunch anti-generative AI stance is affecting how games are made from the inside.

2026 has been a difficult time for smaller game developers whose use of generative AI has come under fire. While some studios like Panache Digital Games offer explanations alongside apologies before removing gen AI assets, others have claimed the software a "necessity" for a small, independent team or solodev.

But as my colleagues found out through interviewing games lawyer Haley MacClean, public opinion is affecting whether publishers are permitting developers to use generative AI. MacClean cites restrictive clauses being placed into legal documents, forbidding developers from playing around with the software in the first place, because "it's not worth the legal liability". This is because generative AI uses existing content, art, and other works to create an image or asset like voice dialogue from pre-existing creations. It's a risky move, even if done as a placeholder, since "AI regulations and precedents could come in the future and wreak havoc retroactively."

Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+

If not for gamers being so outspoken about their intolerance of generative AI, with games getting review-bombed on Steam or players outright refusing to purchase games with known generative AI use, these contractual obligations between publisher and developer might not have come into play. There is a pervasive mindset of "I don't want to use gen AI because my community would hate it," MacClean says. That same mindset is warding publishers off greenlighting work with studios who are intent on using the software despite how negatively it can impact sales and reputation should these assets be discovered.

Bahast screenshot showing human warrior fighting serpent warrior in desert biome

Devs don't buy Steam disclosure claiming gen AI was a necessity

Black cat glares menacingly

"We didn't even realize it was AI anymore" says 1666 Amsterdam director

Screenshot from Palworld: Tides of Terraria&#039;s animated trailer, showing a ginger woman alongside two Pals looking up in awe at something off-screen while in a crystal-covered cave.

"Gamers don't want it": Palworld lead says Pocketpair doesn't touch AI

Patch Notes summary

MacClean's comments prove that publishers are taking notice of the gaming community's anti-AI stance. It's a relief for anyone who has been concerned about the increasing number of games being revealed to have had some element of generative AI use in the development pipeline, showing that loud and decisive backlash in the face of problematic game development does, in fact, seem to be working.

Erenshor ogre in helmet

Devs say gen AI should be called out in games and support Valve's store mandate

Lara Croft shoots at oncoming raptors in Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis was made with AI, Steam page reveals

Jasmine Gould-Wilson
Jasmine Gould-Wilson
Senior Staff Writer, GamesRadar+

Jasmine is a Senior Staff Writer at GamesRadar+. Raised in Hong Kong and having graduated with an English Literature degree from Queen Mary, University of London, she started her games journalism career as a freelancer with TheGamer and Tech Radar Gaming before joining GamesRadar+ full-time in 2023. As part of the Features team, her duties include attending game previews and key international conferences such as Gamescom and Digital Dragons in between regular interviews, opinion pieces, and the occasional news or guides stint. In her spare time, you'll likely find Jasmine thinking/talking about Resident Evil, purchasing another book she's unlikely to read, or complaining about the weather.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. A close-up of Logan without a mask in Marvel&#039;s Wolverine for PS5, wearing tactical military gear, with the orange GamesRadar Big Preview frame
    1
    From Team X to unleashing Rage, here's the 8 Wolverine features we love after 2 hours playing
  2. 2
    Sean Murray says No Man's Sky's record player count wasn't the true peak for him – it was seeing the team "solving problems" and "just meshing together"
  3. 3
    Sony ending PlayStation discs "was always going to happen," says analyst, as the PS6 costing $1,000 would "limit your audience quite significantly"
  4. 4
    Kingdom Hearts 4's Goofy and Donald are playable for the first time ever, and Mickey's Paper Mario-style sections are "very different from Sora's adventure"
  5. 5
    Ahsoka season 2 trailer breakdown: 16 Star Wars details and our theories