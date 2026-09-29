The Apothecary Diaries is making a comeback and I'm preparing the only way I know how, buying all this merch

The Apothecary Diaries is returning. When I first heard that season 3 was kicking off on October 2, I was elated, as I've been waiting patiently to see what Maomao and Jinshi have been up to for months. However, as much as I love the series (Hyakka Ryouran by Lilas Ikuta is always on repeat in this house), the show's return has reminded me that I don't yet own any merch.
As it stands, there's no Maomao representation amongst the best toys in my collection, and that simply cannot stand. To rectify this poisonous omission and prepare myself for the series' return, I've gathered some of the best Apothecary Diaries merch I've spotted across US retailers, from Good Smile's adorable posable Nendoroid figures to the Season 1 and 2 Blu-rays, so I can re-watch the series in the lead-up to its return with plenty of plastic and plush Maomaos in my vicinity.
If you're on the hunt to add some Apothecary Diaries collectibles to your anime shelves in the lead-up to the new season, feel free to browse my selection below. There's a feast of merch available for the series today, including even a pair of chopsticks, though please don't be like Maomao and go looking for poisonous food to eat them with. I mean it.
Want more high-quality toys? Check out our toy expert Benjamin Abbott's best Lego sets guide.
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