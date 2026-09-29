The Apothecary Diaries is making a comeback and I'm preparing the only way I know how, buying all this merch

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The best Apothecary Diaries merch my collection is missing

Image of a bunch of Apothecary Diaries merch on a green GamesRadar+ background.
(Image credit: Future/Banpresto/ROLOSO/Great Eastern Entertainment/TOHO Animation/Hyuganatsu, Imagica Infos/The Apothecary Diaries Project)

The Apothecary Diaries is returning. When I first heard that season 3 was kicking off on October 2, I was elated, as I've been waiting patiently to see what Maomao and Jinshi have been up to for months. However, as much as I love the series (Hyakka Ryouran by Lilas Ikuta is always on repeat in this house), the show's return has reminded me that I don't yet own any merch.

As it stands, there's no Maomao representation amongst the best toys in my collection, and that simply cannot stand. To rectify this poisonous omission and prepare myself for the series' return, I've gathered some of the best Apothecary Diaries merch I've spotted across US retailers, from Good Smile's adorable posable Nendoroid figures to the Season 1 and 2 Blu-rays, so I can re-watch the series in the lead-up to its return with plenty of plastic and plush Maomaos in my vicinity.

If you're on the hunt to add some Apothecary Diaries collectibles to your anime shelves in the lead-up to the new season, feel free to browse my selection below. There's a feast of merch available for the series today, including even a pair of chopsticks, though please don't be like Maomao and go looking for poisonous food to eat them with. I mean it.

Want more high-quality toys? Check out our toy expert Benjamin Abbott's best Lego sets guide.

Rosalie Newcombe
Rosalie Newcombe
Hardware Editor

Ever since I first held a NES controller in my hand I've been obsessed with gaming, and the hardware it runs on. I could hook up a NES and SNES to a telly, without instructions, before I could walk. Even now, nothing is more exciting then taking a console, or handheld, out the box for the first time and setting it up. This obsession transformed into a love of games and game music, which lead to my music degree and dream of becoming the Scottish Nobuo Uematsu. After sharing my love of games through music, I began to share my love through words on sites like TechRadar and iMore. This lead to becoming a Hardware staff writer for PCGamesN, and later the Senior Tech Writer for Dexerto, covering all things Steam Deck, PlayStation and Nintendo. With that experience, I was able to level up as Hardware Editor for GamesRadar+, where I'm still just as Nintendo, PlayStation and gaming tech obsessed as ever.

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