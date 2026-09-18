This is your reminder that Over the Garden Wall is back on Blu-ray, and a must-have fall edition to your physical media collection

The first sight of crispy orange leaves always leaves me with one desire: "It's time for an Over the Garden Wall rewatch." Yet until recently, this was a pretty arduous task. And I really mean recent, as the latest Blu-ray print of the perfectly autumnal 10-episode animated series launched on April 7 earlier this very year.
Before the $17.95 / £14.99 (via Amazon) Blu-ray dropped, the existing release was stuck on random streaming sites and DVD. Even if you did manage to catch a physical copy, it was consistently listed for upwards of $100, which was too much, no matter how much I adore Wirt and Greg's adventures into the Unknown. Thankfully, stressing over sourcing the beloved series for a rewatch is no longer an issue, and I've gathered the best places to grab your copy down below, so all you have to worry about is sourcing the pumpkin spice lattes, blankets (and maybe some potatoes and molasses) for your cozy, fall rewatch.
Regardless of where you go to pick up your Over the Garden Wall copy, the contents of the disc will remain the same. Which is entirely alright with me, as that means you've got all 10 episodes in lovely 1080p to gawk over and rewatch whenever the moment calls for it. And no moment calls for it quite like the autumnal season.
While this release is pretty simple, with no fancy slipcover and no insert describing the episodes inside, there are some special features. You've got Tome of the Unknown included, which was a 2013 animated short created by series creator Patrick Hale. It was the precursor and inspiration for the entire Over the Garden Wall series, so it's a great inclusion to have a bit of its history available on this Blu-ray release.
There are also commentary tracks, alternative title cards, deleted animatics, a behind-the-scenes feature, and a "composer's cut" which allows you to play each episode without any dialogue tracks. That may seem like a bizarre inclusion for some, but having that running in the background while I put up my Halloween decorations sounds like the absolute perfect evening to me.
While that's all she wrote for this release, there is more physical Over the Garden Wall goodies where it came from. The brand-new Funko POPS are now available to pre-order starting from $15.99 at Amazon, set to release on October 25. US Amazon has both Wirt and Gregory in their adorable little red cap and teapot hat glory. My favorite detail is easily the tiny version of Beatrice perched on Wirt's hand that's so adorable I may have to start collecting POPs again, words I never thought I'd utter.
Love physical media? Check out the Rings of Power Seasons 1 and 2 4K Blu-ray releases or my top tips for building the ultimate film collection.
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