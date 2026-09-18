Fable lead says "every single member of the team is first and foremost" a fan of the original RPG trilogy

Fable game director Ralph Fulton says the team behind the reboot of the classic RPG series was built with fans of the original games.
Rebooting a franchise that has been pretty much dead since 2010 is going to be a daunting challenge for anyone. But for Playground Games, not only are the developers rebooting Fable, a franchise that it did not originally develop, but on top of that, it's the studio's first foray outside of racing games, and it's a game that's garnered over six years of anticipation since it was first announced (without rumors starting even earlier). However, the studio's approach to Fable sounds like it's one of reverence for the original trilogy.
Speaking to the Future Games Show, Fulton explains, "I'll tell you, every single member – and I can say this without qualification – every single member of the team is first and foremost a Fable fan." He says that "many of them, if not to say most of them, have traveled from all over the world to our little town in the middle of Warwickshire in England. And the reason they did that; it wasn't to work for Playground Games."
Instead, he says, "Each and every one of them came here because they're a Fable fan. They love the series, they want to bring it back." He adds that on everyone's first day at the studio, something that they "had in common with everyone else was that they were here to make a great Fable game, and I think that you can feel that from the game that they've made."
The team being fans of Fable certainly helps explain comments from Fulton that the team is confident they have stuck the landing of the upcoming RPG's ending, because they'll know better than anyone how much Fable 2's ending stunk. So here's hoping that experience is put to good use in tackling some of the franchise's biggest issues.
Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.
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