The Blood of Dawnwalker sequels might include the RPG's controversial time limit, director confirms, but devs "will not force it"

The Blood of Dawnwalker has been largely well-received by most fans, much to the delight of the former CD Projekt Red masterminds heading the vampire RPG – but there's one controversial mechanic that's brought up time and time again: uh, literally time.
In case you're out of the loop, time is core to The Blood of Dawnwalker. You're given 30 days and 30 nights to save protagonist Coen's family and complete the main story, and everything in the world between then can cost you time slots.
How you choose to spend your time is, however, largely up to you – but the stress and sheer fear of missing out is undeniably real. So much so, in fact, that the game's biggest mod reworks the cycle altogether.
Now that we know The Blood of Dawnwalker will have sequels of some flavor, it comes as no surprise that folks are wondering whether they'll employ the same time mechanic – and, well, the answer is maybe.
Director Konrad Tomaszkiewicz tells Eurogamer as much in a new interview, explaining that Rebel Wolves – the studio comprised of veterans with credits on bangers like The Witcher 3 – isn't quite sure what it'll do yet.
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"We didn't decide it, to be honest," he says. "We will play with it. If we will have parts of the story, or the whole story, to which it fits, then we will use it. If we will have stories where it does not fit, we will not force it. We will play with this system and we will try to use it to boost the urgency of some events in the game. But I'm not saying that in every game we will have the same scheme or loop – it's not like this."
That's not all, though. Tomaszkiewicz drops a bit of a teaser, too: "We are also considering and researching some other crazy ideas which can make the RPG genre different to surprise people in the future."
Color me intrigued – the day and night cycle (as well as the whole 30 days and 30 nights thing) are already very unique to the genre… what more could Rebel Wolves have in store? I personally can't wait to find out.
So, there you have it – The Blood of Dawnwalker sequels (whenever they may come) might feature a similar time mechanic as their predecessor… or they might not. We'll just have to see when Rebel Wolves is ready to unveil any future projects.
CD Projekt Red fans stay loyal: About 58% of The Blood of Dawnwalker's Steam player base also played The Witcher 3
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