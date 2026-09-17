Solo star Alden Ehrenreich says he has "no idea" if he'll play Han Solo again after the Star Wars prequel film flopped

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The young Han Solo star isn't sure he's coming back

Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo in Solo: A Star Wars Story
(Image credit: Walt Disney Studios)

Alden Ehrenreich doesn't seem too interested in reprising his iconic Star Wars role. The actor played Han Solo in the prequel movie Solo: A Star Wars Story, which didn't have the best reactions from fans of the galaxy far, far away.

While critics agreed it was a fun story, the general consensus was that it was pretty forgettable. Currently ranked at 69% on Rotten Tomatoes, it didn't set the fandom alight. As a result, there have been no follow-up movies, even though star Ehrenreich was contracted for a trilogy.

In a new interview with IndieWire, his future in the role was brought up by the interviewer. When they told him "In your life, you will play Han Solo again," Ehrenreich simply replied: "No idea."

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The journalist went on to compare his trajectory to Andrew Garfield returning as Spider-Man in No Way Home. The actor continued: "Oh, interesting. We'll see." We've got to admit, he didn't sound particularly enthusiastic about the possibility of returning to the role.

The only current project that he could slip into is the Lando Calrissian movie, which was due to star Donald Glover in a spin-off. However, development on that has seemingly stalled with no recent updates.

In fact only one Star Wars movie is definitely happening at the moment: Star Wars: Starfighter. Directed by Shawn Levy and starring Ryan Gosling, filming has wrapped on the project with a trailer shown behind closed doors.

Next up for Star Wars is Ahsoka season 2. For more adventures across the galaxy, check out our guide to upcoming Star Wars movies and shows in development.

Fay Watson
Fay Watson
Deputy Entertainment Editor

I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.

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