Lando writer reveals that Star Wars spin-off is now a movie

The long-awaited Lando Star Wars spin-off will now be a movie, co-writer Stephen Glover has revealed.

Speaking on the Pablo Torre Finds Out show, Stephen Glover commented: "The idea right now is to do a movie." He added: "Right now, because of the strike, it's kind of like telephone, all the information coming out."

The Lando project will see Donald Glover reprise his role as the suave scoundrel from Solo: A Star Wars Story. It was originally being written by Haunted Mansion director Justin Simien, but Donald and Stephen Glover took over as writers earlier in the year.

It's certainly intriguing that the Lando project is switching from a series to a movie, but at the moment it's unclear if that will involve a theatrical release or if it will remain a Disney Plus original.

If Lando does stay a movie, that means it joins the ranks of the upcoming Rey film, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny director James Mangold's film about the origins of the Force, and Dave Filoni's movie that's set to tie together the Disney Plus shows. Beyond those movies, Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy also has a film in the works, while Taika Waititi is set to have his own film, too.

