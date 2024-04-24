Final Fantasy 16 DLC makes the most of the RPG's mature tone by audaciously adding some caked-up Tonberries: "Oh no not their Tonbussy…"

Final Fantasy 16 players are aghast as the action RPG's new chapter features what can only be described as 'dummy thicc Tonberries.'

When Final Fantasy 16's second DLC chapter, The Rising Tide, launched last week, everyone was expecting a nice jaunt around a brand new location and storyline, but no one could've been prepared for the DLC's redesigned Tonberries. As first noted by Automaton Media, players are now shocked to find that Tonberries have "little butts under their tails," as one player on Reddit put it.

Players aren't taking the discovery well. Everyone's used to Tonberries being creepy, but usually because they're casually strolling towards you ready to butcher you with a knife, as in Final Fantasy 7 Remake, but not because they're hiding "little butts" under their tails. The smattering of tweets paints a really good picture of how players are handling the revelation.

"Whole tonbussy out omgg," writes one Twitter user in response to the exposed Tonberry. "At least you aren't seeing their tonberries. Glass half full," chimed in another Twitter user. That's a really good point - I can't imagine what Square Enix would've done if it chose to design a Tonberry with actual genitals, but thankfully, we'll never have to know the answer to that question.

Hey, when Final Fantasy 16's DLC director said The Rising Tide would feature "creepier" Tonberries, we didn't know they meant like this! I think it's pretty safe to say everyone was expecting some sort of ferocious, nightmarish creation from Square Enix's design department after that comment, and not a Tonberry with a tiny hidden butt.

