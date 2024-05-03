Dragon's Dogma 2 may be light on romance, but that hasn't stopped me turning the action RPG into a dating sim

In Dragon's Dogma 2, I've just spent 30 minutes making my way across the map to pay a visit to an NPC. I have no quest pushing me to do this, nor do I have any kind of objective in mind, I'm only putting in the effort because I want to spend a little more time with a character who blushes at the mere sight of my Arisen. There may not be very much in the way of romance in Capcom's adventure, but I'm trying to make the most of its affinity system to transform the action-heavy RPG into my own little dating sim. Why? Well, why the heck not? This is a fantasy world after all, so why not bring some romance into my role-play? With pawn companions, NPCs that you can help out and befriend, and even a few characters that lead to a little romance if you're so inclined, I'm just trying to build on what's already there.

I've always gravitated towards games that let you develop romantic relationships. Whether it be in visual novels, RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, or in simulation games like Stardew Valley, my romantic soul is always on the lookout for more. While Dragon's Dogma 2's romance is pretty meager and isn't put in the limelight as much as other RPGs, I figured I'd try to make more of the affinity system to enjoy it as much as possible.

Cupid's arrow

(Image credit: Capcom)

As someone who never played the first game and was pretty apprehensive about Dragon's Dogma 2 to start off with, I didn't really know what to expect. While I soon fell in love with the exploration and sense of discovery it offers up, everything has been a learning curve for me. I actually had no clue there was even an affinity system until I had one fateful encounter; one that would lead me to think the action-RPG could be a light-touch dating sim of my own making. See, it all started with a bow. After reaching the capital city of Vernworth, I immediately went to peruse the merchant's quarter when I spied an elven archer standing nearby by the name of Glyndwr. With light blonde hair and neat armor, I immediately struck up a conversation; little did I know this simple action would open up a new quest-line and set me on the path to affinity and beyond.

Glyndwr is evidently curious about human-made bows, and after gifting him one I had going spare in my inventory, he wished to see how I use the weapon. As it turns out, this was all in the name of helping him get ready for the Trail of Archery, which, he explains, is a "time-honored elven custom". Having chosen the Archer vocation for my own Arisen - since I've always loved fighting with bows in RPGs - this encounter felt rather serendipitous. Here we are, just two archers bonding over bows and arrows.

Once I met him out by some mountain ruins and fired at a target, I played a small part in restoring his confidence for the impending trial. Before long, I was following him to the Sacred Arbor where the elves reside to get a short tour of his home. He even acted as my translator since I couldn't understand his first language. I really do love that your efforts for befriending NPCs can be rewarded in different ways - be it discount prices at stores, getting special loot, or in the case of Glyndwr, being welcome into a new community.

Affinity and beyond

(Image credit: Capcom)

The affinity system in Dragon's Dogma 2 isn't overtly obvious, since there isn't a clear measure of how much someone likes you. But once I'd gotten caught up in a quest to help save Glyndwr's sister from the clutches of a giant foe, I knew I was on the right track. And even though we technically hadn't gone on anything that could officially be qualified as a date, I really felt like I was putting in a lot of work for this one NPC – like I was actively trying to get him to like my Arisen. But it wasn't until he later turned up at my home in Vernworth that I started to think that this was practically dating sim territory.

A welcome journey (Image credit: Capcom) Dragon's Dogma 2 has helped me tackle my anxiety in a way few RPGs have managed to, and it was completely unexpected

After greeting me, a letter appeared on my screen that provided tangible proof that I'd actually really made a real impression on Glyndwr. So much so, in fact, that he once again invited me out. "You have made quite a difference in my life, you know. Since meeting you, I have braved innumerable tests of courage, and learned much of myself and the world," the it read. "As a testament to this, I intend to set out on a journey anon, and I am hoping you might accompany me. 'Twould be a chance for me to show you just how far my skill with the bow has come."

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This occasion felt a little different. Instead of asking for my aid, he simply wanted to venture out to spot on the map together and show me how his skills with the bow had improved. The game might overtly call this a date, but I decided to take it as such. It was actually during this jaunt in Vermund that I found out I'd maxed out Glyndwr's affinity. Once we'd reached our destination, a trophy popped for raising an NPC's affinity to a high enough level, but the best visual cue that came off the back of this achievement was the fact that the elven archer was blushing intensely and handing me flowers. Yep. This really was a date.

Dragon's Dogma 2's affinity system isn't overtly obvious, but I do love the crimson flush that appears on NPC's faces – which seems to be the main indicator of maxed-out affinity outside of them directly telling you they enjoy your company. Now, I find myself returning to Glyndwr after completing his quests just to spend a bit time with him and see that telltale blush. Honestly, I'm having the best time with it. Even if, on one occasion, I met him outside the mountain ruins and found myself fighting a chimera – talk about ruining the romantic mood. To make matters worse, I saw Glyndwr fall to the ground and perish not long after I'd successfully bested it. But hey, all love has its trials, right? And not even death can keep us apart thanks to my trusty wakestones.

Capcom's RPG may not be as strong in the romance department as other fantasy adventures, but I really have been having the best time making the most of what it does offer up. As a Dragon's Dogma 2-themed Valentine's Day card we received at the office put it: Glyndwr must be a dragon, because he's stolen my heart. I'll see myself out.

After 700 hours in Baldur's Gate 3, I'm playing Dragon's Dogma 2 with Astarion at my side.