One fear: Final Fantasy 16's DLC director teases a "creepier" Tonberry than we've seen before in The Rising Tide

Final Fantasy 16's DLC director teases that the Tonberry's return might be a "little creepier than previous iterations."

GamesRadar+ has spoken to Takeo Kujiraoka as part of an overarching Final Fantasy 16 DLC interview, reflecting on Echoes of the Fallen and looking ahead to The Rising Ride later this year. "The overarching concept of both DLC is to give the main story greater breadth, whilst making sure it still remains Clive's story," Kujiraoka says of the approach to the two DLC installments.

Since the two DLC chapters focus on the Fallen and Eikon Leviathan, Kujiraoka hopes this will give veteran Final Fantasy 16 players ample reason to return, since neither were explored in depth in the main game. Additionally, the DLC quests appear towards the end of Final Fantasy 16, which gives players added time with a "more powerful, mature Clive," Kujiraoka believes.

The DLC director even offered a brief teaser about the returning menace Tonberry, set to debut in Final Fantasy 16's The Rising Tide. "The Tonberry might be a little creepier than previous iterations," Kujiraoka teases while adding that mainstays like Omega, Leviathan, and Tonberry have all been "translated" into Final Fantasy 16's fast-paced combat.

As for Clive, though, Kujiraoka believes the hero will become "even more versatile in battle" in The Rising Tide thanks to the new Eikon, Leviathan. "I imagine some players will come up with new strategies for Arcade Mode, so I really hope anyone who enjoys the combat will explore these new possibilities," the DLC director adds.

Kujiraoka also says he was very conscious of creating DLC that "would fit seamlessly" into the main game, even if this isn't necessarily something he explored for Final Fantasy 16's DLC. "There are still people out there who have yet to play FF16 and will be picking it up for the first time with the PC version, for example," Kujiraoka continues.

"We've made sure the DLC fits into the main game in a way that means newcomers can have a single, cohesive experience. There were a lot of new challenges that we gave ourselves, including from a technical perspective," the director concludes, just barely teasing the "new challenges" given to Final Fantasy 16's developers.

Whatever the case, we'll have to wait until later this year in 2024 to see the Eikon Leviathan in action, as well as the returning "creepier" Tonberry. Considering how menacing the little bugger was in Final Fantasy 7 Remake, he should be a dreaded monstrosity in The Rising Tide.

Check out our new games 2024 guide for a look ahead at all the major games and expansions set to launch later this year.