Shawn Levy teases his Star Wars movie: "I'm putting everything I have into it"

The galaxy far, far away has a number of exciting projects in the works, and one of them is Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy's upcoming Star Wars movie.

Not much is known about the mysterious project yet, but, in conversation with Total Film magazine in the new issue out on September 14, which features Wonka on the cover, Levy discusses the possibility of travelling to a galaxy far, far away – a prospect he calls a "bucket-list thing".

"Getting that call was a great day," he laughs. "I was in the edit room on All the Light We Cannot See, and I look at my phone, and it's [Lucasfilm president] Kathy Kennedy. Thus began a conversation that led to her inviting me in to develop and make my Star Wars movie. I'm putting everything I have into it, because I love that world, and it is a privilege to get to join that galaxy."

Levy's project has yet to be officially announced, with three new movies unveiled at this year's Star Wars Celebration. One will focus on Rey and be set after The Rise of Skywalker, while another is from Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny helmer James Mangold and will explore the origins of the Force. Then there's Dave Filoni's film, which will be set in the same era as the Disney Plus shows and tie them all together.

Next up from Levy is All the Light We Cannot See, an adaptation of Anthony Doerr’s novel of the same name for Netflix. It releases this November 2. For more on what the galaxy far, far away has in store, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows.

