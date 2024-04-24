One of our favorite ultrawide gaming desks is Best Buy’s deal of the day

We consider the Arozzi Arena Ultrawide to be among the top gaming desks for busy PC setups, and it just so happens to be one of Best Buy’s deals of the day. If you’re quick, you’ll be able to grab this extra-wide surface for a chunk less than Amazon’s asking price right now, and it’s a pretty sweet saving considering its size.

If you head over to Best Buy, you’ll find the Arozzi Arena Ultrawide black for $259.99 , thanks to a chonky $149 discount. Normally, you’ll find this best gaming desk contender for around the $400 mark, and the black and red variant Amazon currently has listed comes in at $347.99 . Funnily enough, you’ll be able to grab that one at Best Buy for $267.99 , and there’s even a “Crawling Chaos” model with a weird Eldrich horror design on top for $299.99 . The cheapest we’ve ever seen any version go for is around $199 back in 2022, but prices have seemingly leaped upwards since then.

While there are aesthetic differences with each Arena Ultrawide, the entire range features the same steel frame and 63-inch wide surface. With that kind of width, you’ll be able to easily fit your gaming PC on top with one of the best gaming monitors , or you could even opt for an ultrawide monitor if you fancy extending your FOV.

Of course, one of the Arena Ultrawide’s biggest perks is the fact that its surface is one big giant mouse mat. That means you’ll be able to chuck your gaming mouse around and still maintain peak accuracy, not to mention you won’t be scratching any surfaces up. You’ll even be able to take it off and launch it in the washing machine, as we all know how gross desk pads can get over time (no, I won’t show you mine).

Arozzi Arena Ultrawide black gaming desk | $399.99 $259.99 at Amazon

Save $149 - Wide enough to fit even the busiest setups, this ultrawide desk will provide a surface for all your PC bits. Different variants have popped up elsewhere for slightly cheaper in the past, but this is a solid deal on the latest version of Arozzi sturdy metal battle station. Buy it if:

✅You’ve got a large monitor and PC ✅You want a full-coverage mouse mat



Don't buy it if:

❌You’d rather maintain a narrower setup

❌You prefer natural-looking surfaces Price check: Amazon $347.99 | Dell $399.99

Should you buy the Arozzi Arena Ultrawide gaming desk?

(Image credit: Arozzi)

As far as ultrawide gaming desks go, the Arozzi Arena is one the most affordable options out there. We consider it to be a good value option rather than something that can take on the majesty that is the Secretlab Magnus Pro . However, if you’re looking to keep things under $300 and still benefit from extra width, this sturdy steel desk should be top of your list.

The black version is also probably the safest option if you like to change your setup aesthetic regularly or just need something that’ll blend into a room. Sadly, there isn’t a version that boasts the same natural look as the likes of the Flexispot E7 Pro , but many of you out there will likely dig the industrial gaming gear feel that Arozzi is going for.

If you’re toying with the idea of picking up a standing desk , the Arozzi Arena isn’t going to scratch your itch. You might have no interest in ditching your gaming chair right now, but if you ever do get the notion to go from seat to feet, you’ll need to think about either swapping it out or making do with a tabletop converter.