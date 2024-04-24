Razer just launched a new Viper mouse and it’s already climbed to the top of Amazon’s sales rank

Razer doesn’t stealth drop too often, but the next instalment of the popular Viper line seemed to come with little fanfare. The Razer Viper V3 Pro continues the legacy of its predecessor (an FPS-first pointer that’s sat atop our rankings of the best gaming mouse models since it launched). It’s certainly resonating with fans as well, the wireless device has shot to the top of Amazon’s Movers and Shakers list.

Available for $159.99 at Amazon , the V3 Pro has hit the storefront at sales rank 20, making it the fastest climber within the gaming category today. I haven’t had my hands on the latest release yet, but considering just how well the Razer Viper V2 Pro performed it’s easy to see why fans are excited.

After all, this is a 55g wireless mouse with 8K polling, Razer’s latest optical switches, and a 95 hour battery life. We’ve got a better sensor, lighter weight and longer battery life than the previous model - and that rodent was already hard to beat.

Razer Viper V3 Pro | $159.99 at Amazon

The Razer Viper V3 Pro is hot off the factory floor, but it’s already proving popular with fans. The successor to my personal favorite gaming mouse on the market might be $10 more expensive, but its top spot on Amazon’s Movers and Shakers list suggests players are forgiving of this slight price increase. Buy it if: ✅ You play fast games competitively

✅ You prefer a low-weight mouse

✅ You have other Razer peripherals Don't buy it if: ❌ You want more programmable buttons

❌ You only play single player Price Check: Best Buy: $159.99 | Walmart: OOS



Should you buy the Razer Viper V3 Pro?

My Razer Viper V3 Pro is in the mail as we speak, but looking at the device it seems the brand has married its original V2 Pro model with the shape of the Razer Viper V3 Hyperspeed we had earlier in the year. That means you’ve got a higher dome shape running along the back here, a step away from the flatter design of the V2 model. I preferred that chunkier profile in my testing of the Hyperspeed, it makes for a far more comfortable experience in both a palm and claw grip and will serve those with larger hands much better than the previous generation. However, I do still prefer the original flat design for a faster fingertip grip.

(Image credit: Future)

While the V3 Hyperspeed drops your specs significantly (you’re getting Razer’s second generation mechanical switches, an 82g weight, 2.4GHz-only connection, and an older Focus Pro 30K sensor), the V3 Pro keeps that comfortable form factor with plenty of upgrades under the hood. That makes it the go-to for anyone looking to maintain a reliable and consistent tracking speed with super-fast, durable main clicks. If you don’t mind the added weight, generally play slower or single player games, and don’t mind slinging a battery into the chassis every now and then, the V3 Hyperspeed is an excellent budget buy at $65 (was $69.99) at Amazon. However, for those going all in on speed, the Pro is where it’s at.

