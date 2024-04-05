I gave this cheap gaming mouse a five star review score - now it's down to $40

There's an abundance of budget-minded gaming mice on the shelves, and many of them offer excellent bang for your buck value. Ruling them all, though, is the Razer Basilisk V3, a wired multi-genre pointer I gave top marks back when I reviewed it in 2021.

Since then, the already respectable $69.99 MSRP has given way to plenty of discounts but I've generally only ever seen it dip down to $44.99 during major sales. That all changed in December when the Razer Basilisk V3 took its first dip below the $40 threshold, and that $39.99 record low price has finally returned to Walmart, Amazon, and Best Buy.

I rate this as one of the best gaming mouse models out there, especially when it comes to its overall value. This is a slightly rare discount, though, considering it's generally placed at slightly over $40. It's worth noting that Best Buy has a timer on this particular offer (though Walmart and Amazon haven't mentioned an end date) that will run out on Sunday, April 7. Whether other retailers follow suit is yet to be seen, but I wouldn't wait this one out if you're interested.

Razer Basilisk V3 | <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FRazer-Basilisk-V3-Customizable-Ergonomic-Wired-Gaming-Mouse-Fastest-Mouse-Switch-Chroma-RGB-Lighting-26K-DPI-Optical-Sensor-11-Programmable-Buttons-H%2F565068772" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank"> $69.99 $39.99 at Walmart

Save $30 - With its 26K sensor and super comfortable form factor, the Razer Basilisk V3 was already well-priced at $69.99. After spending several sales at a comfortable $49.99 rate, though, it's dropped an additional $10 today at Walmart, Amazon, and Best Buy. Buy it if: ✅ You have a varied game library

✅ You don't mind a wired connection

✅ You find a larger mouse more comfortable Don't buy it if: ❌ You want to play competitive FPS

❌ You find a lightweight mouse more comfortable

❌ A wireless connection is a priority Price Check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8426&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fgp%2Fproduct%2FB09C13PZX7%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank">Amazon: $39.99 | <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Frazer-basilisk-v3-wired-optical-gaming-mouse-with-chroma-rbg-lighting-black%2F6475703.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank">Best Buy: $39.99

Should you buy the Razer Basilisk V3?

(Image credit: Future)

The closest you'll get to the Razer Basilisk V3's value right now is the Logitech G305 Lightspeed, down to $37.99 (was $49.99) at Amazon. You are trading a lot for that wireless connection, though, dropping your sensor all the way down to 12K, losing four programmable buttons, RGB lighting, and that super comfortable design. In general, I only ever see gaming mice with these weaker sensors and more restrictive button layouts at this price range making today's offer particularly special.

Yes, it's a little older, but the Basilisk V3 is still firmly in my rotation as a quick and easy backup - and it's substantial enough to withstand the vast majority of games you throw at it. If you're looking for a no-fuss gaming mouse with the customization options to see you through adventures in a variety of genres, this is about as cheap as you'll be going while still retaining the build quality and sensor speeds of more high-end options.

I like the bulkier form factor - it's comfortable over long sessions and still feels nimble without dragging its weight from the palm of the hand. I have fairly small hands and I'm still able to maintain a nice level of precision and control while reaching all the necessary buttons. However, if you're looking for something for a more competitive fingertip grip I'd recommend a thinner, lighter device. The MSI Clutch GM31 is a budget alternative for anyone in this camp looking for a competitive, but cheap, gaming mouse.

We're also rounding up all the best wireless gaming mouse options and finding the best left-handed gaming mouse if you're after an ambidextrous design. If you're kitting out a full setup this weekend, take a look at the best gaming keyboards as well.