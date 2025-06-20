I just reviewed Corsair's latest MMO mouse, but it's changed my work life far more than my ranked position

Corsair Scimitar Elite Wireless SE | $139.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - The Corsair Scimitar Elite Wireless SE doesn't just pack 12 programmable buttons on its side (and another four up top), but it also comes with Virtual Stream Deck support making it my new go-to productivity powerhouse. It also just so happens to be on sale for the first time ever, dropping to a record-low $99.99 at Amazon. UK: £119.99 at Amazon

We all love a good spreadsheet, I know I do. I don't normally think of cells and shortcuts when I'm desperately trying to rank up, but I can't help it when the Corsair Scimitar Elite Wireless SE is underneath my fingertips.

This is an MMO device through and through, and one of the best gaming mouse models I've tested this year so far, that much is obvious from the 12-button array on the left flank. Those clickers aren't just reserved for quickly sorting through your in-game inventory, though. In fact, I've had a much better time using them for everyday productivity tasks.

No, you got old and boring.

I've been reviewing the brand's latest gaming mouse for the last month or so, using it in between tests on 'traditional' two-button rodents like the SteelSeries Rival 3 Wireless Gen 2 and even Razer's productivity-focused Pro Click V2 Vertical Edition. It's a solid, if heavy, performer in-game but I spend far more time working day to day and that's where it truly shines.

Fine in-game, but a powerhouse at work

(Image credit: Future)

Those 12 buttons have been fun to play with, yes. They make swapping between weapons in Doom: The Dark Ages a far quicker experience. They can shave precious seconds off a range of actions in more competitive titles. They can also keep me hopping between Chrome tabs, running a range of different spreadsheet formulas, opening and closing specific folders, sorting emails in folders, and so much more.

The thing is, the way the Corsair Scimitar Elite Wireless SE is actually designed means it actually feels even better as a productivity device than a gaming one. I'm no snob when it comes to mouse weights, but this is a chunky rat. A flatter form factor coming in at 114g is always going to sit outside of truly competitive arenas. Combine that with smaller-than-average PTFE feet that don't provide the best glide and the in-game experience can get a little clunky.

It's a fantastic MMO mouse for players who prioritize access to vital commands over raw speed, of which there are many. Most of us adults probably spend more time in our inboxes than we do on the battlefield on any given day, though, and this is the best experience I've had from a mouse that does both.

Should you buy the Corsair Scimitar Elite Wireless SE?

(Image credit: Future)

The Scimitar Elite Wireless SE is about to overtake the Corsair Darkstar Wireless as the best MMO mouse on the market right now. Its side buttons feel perfectly tuned, strong enough to resist accidental presses while staying light enough to feel easily hittable even at stranger angles. It also boasts an impressive 150-hour battery life - a vast improvement on both the Darkstar and the SteelSeries Aerox 9.

Of course, not even the super versatile Razer Naga V2 Pro can offer the same Virtual Stream Deck features either. These are what make the Scimitar so powerful in a productivity setting, but also what unlock this device's massive potential for streamers and content creators.

All that, and it's cheaper than the competition. Razer's device sits at a hefty $179.99, the Darkstar isn't far behind at $169.99, and the older Aerox 9 holds a $149.99 MSRP.

The Scimitar Elite Wireless SE is $139.99 at full price, and just took its first ever price cut to $99.99.

Sure it's too cumbersome for first-person shooters (and I'd certainly recommend something like the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 DEX instead if that's your genre of choice). For slower or less competitive games, though, this is a particularly high-value device.

I'm also rounding up all the best wireless gaming mouse models on the market, as well as the best Logitech gaming mice and the best Razer mouse options as well.