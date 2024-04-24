Mighty Morphin Power Rangers will end in July - but is a reboot on the way?

BOOM! Studios has announced that its long-running Power Rangers series is coming to an end in July. Despite the issue number, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Darkest Hour #1, by writer Melissa Flores and artist Simona Di Gianfelice, marks the end of the current Power Rangers continuity, rather than the start of a new arc.

According to BOOM!, the oversized special issue will "weave together a story that fans have been waiting nearly a decade for… delivering an unforgettable finale that everything has been building to!"

Power Rangers at BOOM! began in 2016 with Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, but soon grew to encompass spin-offs like Saban's Go Go Power Rangers. Flores and Di Gianfelce have been the core creative team on the book since 2022. You can check out Taurin Clarke's main cover, plus variants by (from left to right) Clarke, Björn Barends, Goñi Montes, and Trevor Hairsine with colors by Jordan Boyd in the gallery below.

"After nearly two years, the Darkest Hour comes to a close. This event has been one of the biggest tasks of my career, but I've enjoyed every single, heart-wrenching minute. Although I put our poor Rangers through the ringer, I hope the ending is as satisfying for the reader as it was for me to write it!" said writer Melissa Flores in a statement.

"I'm really excited to tell this incredible adventure together with Melissa," added Simona Di Gianfelice. "So far she has kept us in suspense and now she's ready to surprise us again! Get ready to dive into this final chapter of Darkest Hour! GO GO!"

Fans needn't worry too much about this being the end of the franchise at BOOM!, however. In the same statement announcing Darkest Hour #1 was the following tease: "Additionally, fans can look forward to many exciting POWER RANGERS announcements from BOOM! Studios in the coming months, including exciting plans for San Diego Comic-Con."

Sounds like a relaunch of some kind is incoming then... Until then, watch out for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Darkest Hour #1 when it hits stands on July 31.

