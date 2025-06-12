Star Trek: Strange New Worlds fans get the best and worst news as it's renewed for season 5 and simultaneously canceled

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds fans are getting some bittersweet news today as the streaming series has been renewed for a fifth season - but with the caveat that the shortened season will not only consist of less episodes, it will also be the show's last (via The Hollywood Reporter ).

Strange New Worlds has revisited the era prior to the classic Star Trek series of the '60s (referred to as The Original Series or TOS), including bringing in such beloved TOS characters as Spock, Kirk, and Uhura. With its classic Trek vibes and character-driven episodes, the series has garnered a vociferous fanbase over just two seasons.

Now, with the long-awaited third season about to premiere in July, it seems that the Enterprise's Strange New Worlds missions will come to an end. Still, there are technically three more seasons to go, and the show's creators are ending the series on its own terms.

"From the very beginning, Strange New Worlds set out to honor what Star Trek has always stood for - boundless curiosity, hope and the belief that a better future is possible," said executive producers Akiva Goldsman, Henry Alonso Myers, and Alex Kurtzman in a joint statement.

"We're deeply grateful to Paramount Plus for the chance to complete our five-season mission, just as we envisioned it, alongside our extraordinary cast and crew. And to the passionate fans who've boldly joined us on this journey - THANK YOU. With three more spectacular seasons ahead for you to see and enjoy, this adventure is far from over."

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 premieres on Paramount Plus on July 17. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2025 and beyond.