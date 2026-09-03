Jon Favreau says The Mandalorian and Grogu is "a reflection" of his and Star Wars boss Dave Filoni's "partnership," like "two musicians who play together"

The Mandalorian and Grogu director Jon Favreau has talked about his working relationship with Dave Filoni, and how the film and Disney Plus show reflect it.
"I think the show and the film is a reflection of our partnership," Favreau told Filoni, on the official The Mandalorian and Grogu podcast. "Like two musicians who play together. It changes the way we play, I think. And it makes me feel very comfortable when I get to tell stories with you."
Filoni was in agreement. "We come together and we do some things a little separately, then I bring you things to watch, which is always super helpful," he said. "Because that's the other thing, too, especially if we're shooting separately at times, we see what the other shot, you get those fresh eyes to look at something. And you are, in a lot of ways, the ultimate audience member. Because if you don't understand it, you'll tell me."
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Filoni, who is the co-president of Lucasfilm, directed the puppet unit on The Mandalorian and Grogu, and he also directed multiple episodes of The Mandalorian TV show.
Next up for Star Wars is Filoni's Ahsoka season 2, which dropped its first trailer at this year's D23. It teased the return of Grand Admiral Thrawn to the galaxy, Hayden Christensen's Anakin Skywalker back as a Force ghost to guide Ahsoka Tano, and Ezra Bridger back in action.
Ahsoka season 2 arrives on January 20, while The Mandalorian and Grogu and the official podcast are streaming on Disney Plus now.
Check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows for everything else the galaxy far, far away has in store.
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