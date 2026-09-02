The Mandalorian and Grogu features a hidden Han Solo Easter egg in a Rotta the Hutt scene

While Han Solo doesn't appear in The Mandalorian and Grogu, a sneaky, unintentional Easter egg referencing him does – and it involves Rotta the Hutt.
In the original trilogy, Han was in a lot of trouble with Rotta's dad, Jabba the Hutt. In one scene in the 1997 Special Edition of Star Wars: A New Hope, Jabba even comes to speak with Han by the Millennium Falcon while it's docked in Mos Eisely. During this chat, Han walks over Jabba's tail, which Jabba doesn't seem too pleased about.
In The Mandalorian and Grogu, Rotta fights Din Djarin in a gladatorial ring, and everything comes full circle...
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"It goes by super fast, but there is actually a moment during their fight when Mando circles behind Rotta, steps on his tail to get a little height, and then knocks his arm out of the way," Industrial Light & Magic animation supervisor Hal Hickel told StarWars.com.
"We didn't put that in there as a wink to the original gag, but still – it's like poetry, it rhymes," he added.
Even though the call back wasn't on purpose, it certainly is a nice parallel between father and son – though, of course, Rotta is pretty adamant that he's nothing like his dad.
Next up for Star Wars is Ahsoka season 2, which lands on Disney Plus on January 20. The first trailer was finally unveiled to the public at this year's D23, and it features Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker, Grand Admiral Thrawn going up against the New Republic, and Ezra Bridger back in action.
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The Mandalorian and Grogu is streaming on Disney Plus now, and you can read our guide to all the other The Mandalorian and Grogu Easter eggs through the link.
For more, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows, or our The Mandalorian and Grogu review.