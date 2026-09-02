Genshin Impact devs' new action game Nodusfall feels like Elden Ring Nightreign at home, but don't write it off yet

Nodusfall does not look like your typical Hoyoverse game. Distinctly lacking in bright colors and bubbly anime-style characters, it's hard to believe that this gloomy, intense PvE action game comes from the same studio behind Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. But after a brief hands-on session with the game, I'm already eager to dive back in for more.
It might not look like a Hoyoverse game, but there's one thing Nodusfall certainly does look like. Namely Elden Ring, and by extension, its co-op sibling Nightreign. This doesn't end with its reveal trailer vibes – we have a summonable Torrent-like steed who can be called with a very familiar-sounding whistle, a character who can transform into a phase two Malenia lookalike with massive, crusty wings, Estus flask-like healing potions, and bonfires to rest at.
Rest and rally
Key info
Developer: MiHoYo Platfom(s): PC Release date: TBC
Needless to say, it's hard not to draw comparisons – 'we've got Elden Ring Nightreign at home,' my brain screams. However, while teaming up with other players to take down big bosses might evoke feelings of FromSoftware's co-op title, there's a big difference with Nodusfall: it's not nearly as hard.
This can be considered a blessing or a curse depending on where you stand on Soulslike difficulty. As a fan of the genre, I still found myself having plenty of fun taking down the three bosses in my hands-on session, including an enormous dragon and Qiongqi (a horned and winged tiger-like beast from Chinese mythology), but my victories definitely didn't come with the same level of satisfaction as they might have had they been slightly harder won. I can't recall falling in battle even once, largely thanks to what felt like an unlimited supply of heals.
To be fair, this factor may also have been helped by one of the playable characters being a dedicated healer, who I choose to play in my session. I have strong magic attacks up my sleeve, from small projectiles to ice-powered strikes and an enormous laser beam move, but my main contribution to my team comes in the form of my healing abilities. I can choose to lock onto a specific ally to unleash a steady flow of health restoration, not unlike Mercy's Caduceus staff in Overwatch, or heal multiple teammates around me at once in a smaller burst.
The specific ally lock-on heal can feel a little clunky at times – there were more than a few times where I assisted someone who definitely didn't need it because they were awkwardly stood in front of someone else who desperately needed my help.
Comparing directly to Elden Ring Nightreign, though, it's really cool to have a healer option in the first place. Again, it seems that Nodusfall doesn't come close to being as challenging as FromSoftware's Soulslikes to begin with, but having a medic role like this is no doubt going to provide a welcome option to players who aren't as comfortable with getting up close and personal on the frontlines of a brutal battle. I always tend to gravitate towards support classes in games – there's just something so satisfying about keeping your friends and allies going – so I'm pleased to be allowed that here.
I'd have been curious to try out the other playable characters to get a greater feel for Nodusfall's combat. What I experienced was fun, but my attacks felt like they were lacking weight, leaving me craving just a tad more oomph. You really can't fault the boss battles when it comes to how cinematic they are, though – my team and I tore through multiple phases in each fight, with our final battle against the Maldrake dragon evolving after the knight riding on its back dismounted their steed and began attacking us from the ground, forcing us to split our forces to take on two enemies at once.
Onward
Though my Nodusfall experience was limited to co-op PvE, Hoyoverse has clarified that PvP and PvPvE modes are also planned for the long term, and that you'll also be able to enjoy most of the core content solo. From what I played, though, it'd be a shame to do so since you'd miss out on the flashy Joint Execution moves – who doesn't want to team up to drive a massive greatsword through a beast's head?
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I was also pleased to learn that, despite plans to make Nodusfall a free-to-play game, playable characters won't be locked behind a gacha system. With that said, the devs are considering monetizing cosmetics, and I can't say I'm surprised. While kitting out my healer girl with a new outfit, various accessories including a fancy, glowing cape were screaming microtransaction potential. I can't say I love that aspect, but I'd certainly much rather the monetization be incorporated here than the core gameplay.
As someone who loved Elden Ring Nightreign, I suppose it's only natural that I'd enjoy Nodusfall. Its vibe is very similar, but I'm very curious to see where Hoyoverse takes it from here. The concept of an easier, more accessible co-op action game like Nightreign is bound to be appealing to many, and could be a bridge for those who find FromSoftware's games a bit too difficult. Regardless, there's something in here that's got me craving more – but for now, I guess I've literally got Nightreign at home.
I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.
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