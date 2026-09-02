As if TCG scarcity wasn't bad enough already, an accessory maker just introduced a chase edition binder

News
By
Published

VaultX is launching a 30th anniversary binder with limited variants

A Golbat card alongside others in a binder
(Image credit: Future/Catherine Lewis)

It goes without saying that TCG availability is dire across the board right now, but it seems as though there's no escaping this card game rat race; even an accessory company is adding chase editions for its latest binder.

Revealed on Twitter/X, accessory maker Vault X has announced that it's celebrating its 30 year anniversary by releasing the "ultimate collector’s binder" for a limited time. Besides only being available for 30 days (between September 1-30), each size features "just 500 Chase Editions, hidden at random." According to the product listing page, these include gold detailing, a gold-pattern microfiber lining, and individual numbering.

Don't get me wrong, the binder looks beautiful regardless of whether you're getting the 4, 9, 12, or 16-pocket version. Thanks to a crisp white design and a golden zip, it's very sleek. More power to you if the idea of a chase edition has you excited as well – I'm not here to judge. I actually think it'd be neat if not for the state of the industry. However, the limited nature of this drop has me feeling tired to my bones.

Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+

I've spent a long time reporting on how absurdly difficult it's been to get hold of new sets for Pokemon, Lorcana, Riftbound, and more (as demonstrated by our guide on where the buy Pokemon TCG 30th Celebration), so seeing a company lean hard into that same scarcity while using it as a marketing ploy is… well, it's exhausting. It makes the whole hobby feel like a grind which thrives on fear of missing out. TCGs seem more obsessed with resale value and rarity than ever these days, and it's as though this VaultX chase edition celebrates the very thing that's sucking the air from the room for those of us who just want to play.

What do you think? Are you game for an exclusive chase edition binder, or are you feeling as tired of the grind as I am? Let's get that discussion started in the comments below.

Want a break from that endless battle with resellers? Check out our guide to the best card games.

  • See the best prices on VaultX products at Amazon
Benjamin Abbott
Benjamin Abbott
Tabletop & Merch Editor

I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. A Golbat card alongside others in a binder
    1
    As if TCG scarcity wasn't bad enough already, an accessory maker just introduced a chase edition binder
  2. 2
    Resident Evil Requiem is "way too scary" says Capcom veteran and Resident Evil 2 lead Hideki Kamiya
  3. 3
    Silent Hill Townfall's atmosphere is spot-on, but slow-burn terrors leave a tepid first impression
  4. 4
    Lego Skylines' blend of city building and Lego click-clack needs to be heard to be believed
  5. 5
    Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis isn't classic Lara Croft, but it manages to dodge modern gaming's worst excesses