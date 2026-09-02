As if TCG scarcity wasn't bad enough already, an accessory maker just introduced a chase edition binder

It goes without saying that TCG availability is dire across the board right now, but it seems as though there's no escaping this card game rat race; even an accessory company is adding chase editions for its latest binder.
Revealed on Twitter/X, accessory maker Vault X has announced that it's celebrating its 30 year anniversary by releasing the "ultimate collector’s binder" for a limited time. Besides only being available for 30 days (between September 1-30), each size features "just 500 Chase Editions, hidden at random." According to the product listing page, these include gold detailing, a gold-pattern microfiber lining, and individual numbering.
Don't get me wrong, the binder looks beautiful regardless of whether you're getting the 4, 9, 12, or 16-pocket version. Thanks to a crisp white design and a golden zip, it's very sleek. More power to you if the idea of a chase edition has you excited as well – I'm not here to judge. I actually think it'd be neat if not for the state of the industry. However, the limited nature of this drop has me feeling tired to my bones.
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I've spent a long time reporting on how absurdly difficult it's been to get hold of new sets for Pokemon, Lorcana, Riftbound, and more (as demonstrated by our guide on where the buy Pokemon TCG 30th Celebration), so seeing a company lean hard into that same scarcity while using it as a marketing ploy is… well, it's exhausting. It makes the whole hobby feel like a grind which thrives on fear of missing out. TCGs seem more obsessed with resale value and rarity than ever these days, and it's as though this VaultX chase edition celebrates the very thing that's sucking the air from the room for those of us who just want to play.
What do you think? Are you game for an exclusive chase edition binder, or are you feeling as tired of the grind as I am? Let's get that discussion started in the comments below.
Want a break from that endless battle with resellers? Check out our guide to the best card games.
- See the best prices on VaultX products at Amazon
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