Palworld TCG dev promises more stock with a 2nd Edition printing and apologizes again for poor availability

The Palworld Trading Card Game team has apologized for poor Dawn of Palpagos availability, but more stock is apparently on the way.
It's no secret that the Palworld TCG is fiendishly difficult to get your hands on right now as unprecedented demand and scalpers make enjoying the Pokemon rival next to impossible. Cards are already selling for up to $4,000, and things aren't getting easier after the arrival of the game's first expansion, Dawn of Palpagos. However, fans shouldn't give up hope. In a post on Twitter/X, the team promises that "additional stock is already on the way, and we are currently planning a 2nd Edition print run to ensure more players can get their hands on the game."
There isn't a timeline for this wave yet, but more details will apparently be available soon.
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The question is, how will the developers mark out the 2nd Edition print run? While giving these cards a clear demarcation rewards early adopters (AKA not resellers) who were able to find stock with a one-of-a-kind collectors' item, it also encourages resellers to keep at it on the likes of eBay or even Walmart. Plus, it drives up the cost of the first edition whilst simultaneously allowing resellers to do it all again with the second.
If these new cards are identical to the originals, though, it totally steals the wind from resellers' sails – it's hard to control the market with inflated prices if there's a sudden influx available to everyone at a reasonable cost. I doubt it'll happen that way, but c'mon... let me have this one.
Until we get those new cards, we've put together a guide on where to buy Palworld TCG sets. It's chock-full of advice on which stores to prioritize and the ones to avoid.
Speaking of resellers, they are currently charging up to $100 for empty Pokemon Krispy Kreme boxes, and I'd love to be able to say I'm surprised.
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