Palworld TCG dev promises more stock with a 2nd Edition printing and apologizes again for poor availability

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Will this start to turn the tide?

A Pal with a leaf on their head holds a Palworld booster pack with a smile
(Image credit: Bushiroad, Pocketpair)

The Palworld Trading Card Game team has apologized for poor Dawn of Palpagos availability, but more stock is apparently on the way.

It's no secret that the Palworld TCG is fiendishly difficult to get your hands on right now as unprecedented demand and scalpers make enjoying the Pokemon rival next to impossible. Cards are already selling for up to $4,000, and things aren't getting easier after the arrival of the game's first expansion, Dawn of Palpagos. However, fans shouldn't give up hope. In a post on Twitter/X, the team promises that "additional stock is already on the way, and we are currently planning a 2nd Edition print run to ensure more players can get their hands on the game."

There isn't a timeline for this wave yet, but more details will apparently be available soon.

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The question is, how will the developers mark out the 2nd Edition print run? While giving these cards a clear demarcation rewards early adopters (AKA not resellers) who were able to find stock with a one-of-a-kind collectors' item, it also encourages resellers to keep at it on the likes of eBay or even Walmart. Plus, it drives up the cost of the first edition whilst simultaneously allowing resellers to do it all again with the second.

If these new cards are identical to the originals, though, it totally steals the wind from resellers' sails – it's hard to control the market with inflated prices if there's a sudden influx available to everyone at a reasonable cost. I doubt it'll happen that way, but c'mon... let me have this one.

Until we get those new cards, we've put together a guide on where to buy Palworld TCG sets. It's chock-full of advice on which stores to prioritize and the ones to avoid.

Speaking of resellers, they are currently charging up to $100 for empty Pokemon Krispy Kreme boxes, and I'd love to be able to say I'm surprised.

Benjamin Abbott
Benjamin Abbott
Tabletop & Merch Editor

I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.

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