Star Wars: Galactic Racer Metacritic score makes it one of the best-rated Star Wars games of all time, beating every Battlefront title

Star Wars: Galactic Racer's Metacritic score is one of the highest ever for a Star Wars game, beating out the Cal Kestis-led Jedi games and every Battlefront.
Star Wars: Galactic Racer reviews are in, and it turns out the critics yearn for Glup Shitto's and podracing-adjacent motorsports in the Star Wars realm. Over on Metacritic, the game has nabbed a score of 88 after 50 reviews, which places it as the fifth-best rated Star Wars game – alongside Star Wars-themed tables for Pinball FX and ZEN Pinball, which share the score.
It's behind Knights of the Old Republic, Dark Forces 2, Rogue Squadron 2, and Jedi Outcast. This score also gives it a higher rating than every Star Wars film aside from the original too, for what it's worth.
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In GamesRadar+'s Star Wars: Galactic Racer review, guides editor Will Sawyer awarded the game four stars out of five, saying, "Star Wars: Galactic Racer brings the carnage-filled arcade racing of the 2000s into the modern day, with slick and exhilarating high-speed racing that mixes perfectly with a run-based format and roguelike elements."
Elsewhere the game has garnered high praise with full marks from the likes of Eurogamer, Mirror Gaming, Giant Bomb, and Radio Times all giving the game five stars, while the rest of the reviews are considered "Positive" with two 7/10 scores and a 68/100, which is still pretty good going.
If anything, in an era where Star Wars in film has been dropping the ball for a while now, and some of the TV series have been real stinkers (and the good ones have been canceled), Zero Company and now Galactic Racer have at least got your back if you want something good from the franchise. Of course, if the game had a way to romance Ben Quadinaros and featured some steamy scenes with the podracing legend, I reckon we'd have seen the highest-rated game in history.
Star Wars: Galactic Racer is a "sports movie" story set after Return of the Jedi because it mirrors the real-life post-WW2 motorsports boom.
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