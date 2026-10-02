New York Comic Con 2026 preview: The 5 panels you can't miss

It's the most wonderful time of the year (at least for us New York City-based nerds). New York City Comic Con is almost upon us, and much like San Diego Comic-Con, we can expect a plethora of exciting news, reveals, and announcements from the most highly anticipated movies and TV shows set to arrive in 2026 and beyond. From new Marvel TV shows to a long-awaited horror prequel and a follow-up to one of the best animated shows from our childhoods... there's truly something for everyone this year at NYCC.
Below, we've rounded up five of the biggest highlights – which was no easy feat given how many exciting things there are to look forward to this year. We've mentioned some of the biggest and the best, but there's still so much more. A panel for the upcoming survival thriller Whalefall will feature a Q&A with star Austin Abrams, and we can't forget about Blumfest, which will tease the horror studio's upcoming slate of films... which may or may not include Five Nights at Freddy's 3 (especially since both Matthew Lillard and Skeet Ulrich will be in attendance this year...)
During the week of NYCC, we'll be keeping you updated with every exciting bit of news that comes out of each panel. There are even some immersive activations, one which may or may not involve being chased by Mrs. Voorhees herself... When you're done reading the below, be sure to head on over to our list of all the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows.
Marvel is known for their big convention appearances, which is where they tend to break the biggest news and give us the most exciting announcements. On Thursday, October 8, Marvel will hold a panel (4:15 – 5:45 pm ET at the Empire Stage)that showcases what's next from Marvel Television and Marvel Animation. This will put a spotlight on the upcoming WandaVision spinoff VisionQuest, as well as season 3 of X-Men '97 and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season 2. We also may get an early look at Daredevil: Born Again season 3, the final season of the hit Disney Plus series, as the show just wrapped filming in NYC and has entered post-production.
Blade Runner 2099
On Saturday, October 10, Prime Video is holding a panel for upcoming sci-fi series Blade Runner 2099 (6:45 pm ET at the Empire Stage). The lineup includes stars Michelle Yeoh, Hunter Schafer, Dimitri Abold, Lewis Gribben, Matthew Needham, showrunner/executive producer Silka Luisa, and executive Producers Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson. There will also be a two-floor immersive experience designed to put you right in the middle of dystopian Los Angeles. Open to attending NYCC guests, the off-site experience lets you go undercover as a replicant, test your humanity, and even step into a nigh club straight out of the Blade Runner universe (and we hope a giant neon Ana de Armas is there to greet us).
Crystal Lake
Ever wondered why Pamela Voorhees ended up murdering all those camp counselors? Well, Peacock's Crystal Lake picks up right after little Jason was drowned by those bullies and follows Linda Cardellini as the one and only Mrs. Voorhees. On Thursday, fans can check out a special screening of the horror prequel's first episode (6:30 ET at the Empire Stage), followed by a Q&A with Cardellini, creator/showrunner Brad Caleb Kane, and more. Then, they can head on over to the Crystal Lake booth (1359) on the main show floor for an immersive experience that takes you to Camp Crystal Lake in the 1970s.
Dexter: Resurrection season 2
Dexter didn't die... and he's back to killing bad guys, though he's got his son to help him out this time. A panel for Dexter: Resurrection season 2 will take place from 12:30 - 2:00 PM ET on Thursday at the Hall 1D: Main Stage, and feature stars Michael C. Hall, Uma Thurman, James Remar, Jack Alcott, Bokeem Woodbine, and Krysten Ritter. Paramount is also promising "plenty of killer surprises," so we can expect a sneak preview, and maybe even some casting announcements that we did not see coming... will they confirm that Ritter is returning as Lady Vengeance? Will Dan Stevens make an appearance as one of the show's newest NYC serial killers?
Your movies and TV digest from the team at GamesRadar+
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we’ve got you covered.
Avatar: Seven Havens
On Friday, October 9, Avatar: Seven Havens, a direct sequel to Avatar spin-off The Legend of Korra, will hold a panel from 11:15 - 12:15 pm ET over at the Main Stage. Moderated by the original voice of Korra, Janet Varney, the panel includes cast members Saheli Khan, Aishu Devan, and Major Curda, as well as executive producers Michael Dante DiMartino, Bryan Konietzko, Ethan Spaulding, and Sehaj Sethi. We can expect a sneak peek at the upcoming series, some fun behind-the-scenes fodder, and Paramount has hinted at a possible announcement as to what's next for the Avatar franchise...
For more, check out our list of all the upcoming movies in 2026 that you need to know about, or check our guide to all the new TV shows.
Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.