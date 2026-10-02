Believe the hype: M. Night Shyamalan's new movie is being called a "masterpiece" and the "perfect companion" to The Sixth Sense

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First reactions to Remain are in

Jake Gyllenhaal in Remain
(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The first audience reactions to M. Night Shyamalan's new movie Remain have begun to emerge from Beyond Fest – and we might have another classic on our hands.

Set for release on February 5, 2027, Remain stars Jake Gyllenhaal as a depressed architect who takes on another job while still coming to terms with the death of a family member. While working, he meets Wren (Phoebe Dynevor) who, as the synopsis describes her, is a a "young woman who disrupts his carefully ordered world."

"M. Night Shyamalan's REMAIN is the culmination of his last decade of work - work he's paid for himself, mind you - and this self-professed 'interesting chef' has been searching for the exact right ingredients. He found them here. It's his best work since SIGNS and THE VILLAGE," writer Joe Russo – no, not that one – said on Twitter.

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Writer Will Landman was similarly effusive in his response, writing, "Haven’t stopped thinking about #Remain after it tore the house down at @BeyondFest - he’s making choices in this film that evoke other experimental directors that has me extremely excited for people to see it. The shot design is some of his very best and every choice feels so intentional."

"M. Night Shyamalan's new film Remain is his Vertigo. Total return to form," another early viewer wrote. "Him at his most Hitchcock with the kitsch of what we know & expect of him."

The plaudits keep coming thick and fast on social media: "I do not say this lightly: M. Night Shyamalan's new film, Remain, is a masterpiece. a perfect companion to The Sixth Sense for a double feature and a moving, frightening, and beautiful film on its own."

Actor Luke Barnett enthused, "REMAIN is going to crush. A great reminder that nobody does 'fun, movie theater horror' like M. Night. Has the humor of Signs with tight emotional ghosty story of Sixth Sense. Lot of great scares. See it big and loud when it comes out."

Better yet, these reactions all arrived as part of a surprise screening Shyamalan blindsided audiences with after a Q&A for The Sixth Sense. How very M. Night Shyamalan of him – and these reactions are going to make the wait over the next few months even more painful.

For more, check out the movie release dates slated for later this year and into 2027.

Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.

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