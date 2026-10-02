GTA 6 age rating suggests a more explicit game than GTA 5, singling out "sex scenes" in a step up from Rockstar's last installment

The Australian age rating for GTA 6 specifically lists "sex scenes" in its classification, suggesting it'll be more explicit than GTA 5 was.
Age ratings for GTA 6 have emerged, and naturally, it's gained the standard M for Mature in the US and a PEGI 18+ rating in the UK and Europe. And while these come with the standard expected descriptors of "blood and gore, intense violence, mature humor, nudity, strong language, strong sexual content, use of drugs and alcohol," Australia and New Zealand have used a more specific descriptor.
As users on the GTA subreddit have pointed out, the age rating for the Australian and New Zealand store pages both specify "Sex Scenes" as part of their "Restricted 18+" ratings. While sex has been a part of the series for some time – both through being able to hire sex workers in the game's open-world as well as in Trevor's introduction scene in GTA 5 featuring some GTA 4 characters – it's notable that GTA 5 only had a generic descriptor. Meanwhile, GTA: The Trilogy has "Sexual Activity Related To Incentives And Rewards" listed in Australia, while it's not even mentioned in New Zealand.
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Since the story of GTA 6 revolves around a couple, it's somewhat expected that sex would be a part of the story, but with the specific descriptor, it seems like it may be a bit more explicit than we've seen from the series previously.
Given the GTA series has been subject to controversy near constantly, with the scrapped Hot Coffee minigame in GTA San Andreas being one of the most significant, we'll no doubt hear some uproar about this – with GTA 6 already a hot topic among Miami politicians. But in an era where we've commonly accepted sex scenes in TV and film, it really shouldn't be a big deal in GTA, either.
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