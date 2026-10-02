Street Fighter movie references the franchise's most iconic match: the parry-fest of Evo Moment 37

What follows is a move that went triple platinum on early messageboards and websites: with just a flicker of health left, Daigo manages to parry all 15 hits from Chun-Li's Super, before striking for the unlikeliest of wins. The clip, which has accrued hundreds of millions of views in the decades since, can be relived below.
Official Evo Moment #37, Daigo vs Justin Evo 2004 in HD - YouTube
Wong, who will play a prisoner commentating on a fight in the movie, revealed that Capcom contacted him for a bit-part in Street Fighter. He also added that, alongside his EVO Easter egg, there will be references from all six mainline Street Fighter games.
That dedication to the source material also extends to its main cast, with Chun-Li actor Callina Liang recently revealing the lengths she went to so she could more accurately portray the iconic character.
"I downloaded every single version of Street Fighter onto a PS5 and I recorded all of Chun-Li's moves during fights on my phone in slow-mo, so I could play them back and study them," Liang told Empire magazine.
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Liang added, "Chun-Li is all kicks. So we did a bunch of Taekwondo training, Muay Thai, and wushu. I did two hours of that a day and strengthened my legs a lot and changed my diet drastically. When I was bulking, I ate 12 eggs a day. Every two hours I had to have a meal and I was on the verge of throwing up. But it worked. By the end of the shoot my thighs had grown six-and-a-half centimeters each."
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
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