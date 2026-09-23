Resident Evil storyboard artist hits back at AI rumors, confirming all of the artwork is hand-drawn: "Not an ounce of AI here"

Zach Cregger's new Resident Evil movie is the latest project to come under fire for allegedly using AI in its early stages of development. However, storyboard artist Simeon Wilkins has come forward to set the record straight.
"A small sampling of the storyboard work I did with Zach for Resident Evil. Not an ounce of AI here- all hand-drawn!," said Wilkins on Twitter, sharing a snippet of early drawings for the new video game movie. Check out the post below.
Rumors started to swirl after a bunch of Resident Evil storyboards made their way online, and some moviegoers, not familiar with storyboard art style, suspected AI was used.
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Cregger's Resident Evil has proven to be a great hit with fans, scoring an impressive 95% on Rotten Tomatoes and earning $100 million internationally over opening weekend. In our Resident Evil review, we call the new horror movie "Frightening, funny and exceedingly bloody," and "an easy frontrunner for the best video game movie to date."
The film stars Austin Abrams as Bryan, a medical courier who is asked to deliver a package to Raccoon City General Hospital. However, when he sets off on his last job of the night, he unknowingly walks into an all-out zombie apocalypse. The film doesn't adapt a particular Resident Evil game, but is set at the same time as Resident Evil 2.
However, the AI scandal isn't the first time fans have questioned Cregger's take. Upon learning that the film would follow a new protagonist, many fans were angry that Resident Evil frontrunner Leon has been cut out. But Cregger has proven time and time again that he is an avid gamer and lover of the games, and has taken inspiration from the whole franchise.
If you ask us, making a video game movie that adds to the lore rather than simply replicates it is way more exciting. The proof is in the pudding. Just see where the new movie places in our ranking of the best Resident Evil movies.
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Resident Evil is in theaters now. For more, check out our and our Resident Evil movie ending explained, and keep up with new video game movies on the way.