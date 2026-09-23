VisionQuest showrunner confirms Vision saved Ultron "at the last moment" in Avengers: Age of Ultron

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VisionQuest retcons a major Avengers moment

Ultron in Avengers: Age of Ultron
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Retcons are part and parcel of comic book movies, with plot changes echoing back (and often improving) past entries.

One such instance appears to be arriving in VisionQuest, the upcoming Marvel show that charts the next mind-bending chapter in the life of Paul Bettany's android.

A major moment in Vision's then-short life arrived in Avengers: Age of Ultron. There, he seemingly chose to wipe evil AI Ultron (James Spader) from existence.

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According to VisionQuest showrunner Terry Matalas, however, that wasn't exactly the case.

"He actually backed [Ultron] up in that movie," Matalas told Empire (H/T The Direct). "He always felt that he didn't really want to kill Ultron. Ultron was such a threat to humanity, and he was so lost, but at the last moment, we'll find out that Vision showed mercy."

While VisionQuest continues the story of 'White' Vision, the replacement android bestowed with the original Vision's memories, it will both serve as a sequel to WandaVision and stand alone as its own story as Vision seeks for answers amid a cast filled with past Marvel AI (including E.D.I.T.H.), surprise family revelations, and the return of Ultron.

"It’s more the Vision story, just because we’re going to dig into so much of who he is in ways that the films and WandaVision couldn’t, including some deeper parts of his origin that may go back even further than what we believed," Matalas told SFX. "So it's very much its own entity, but it does obviously touch upon what has come before for this guy."

VisionQuest is released on Disney Plus from October 14.

For more, check out our guide to upcoming Marvel movies and a more in-depth look at the Marvel timeline on the road to Avengers: Doomsday.

Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.

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