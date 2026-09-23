Grant Morrison slams Jason Momoa's "quite baffling" Lobo in Supergirl as one of the worst movie performances ever

Comics legend Grant Morrison is no stranger to giving outspoken opinions on superhero projects, but their latest observation on DCU box office flop Supergirl may raise a few eyebrows.
Writing on their Substack, Morrison delivered their verdict on Supergirl, the Milly Alcock-starring cosmic adventure which only garnered $125 million at the worldwide box office and was met with lukewarm critical and audience reception.
"I watched Supergirl, which wasn’t terrible but wasn't especially great either," Morrison wrote. "All the best and most moving scenes involved Milly Alcock, and I thought she did a credible job. Jason Momoa, who I was actually looking forward to, was very disappointing as Lobo."
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Instead of leaving Lobo be, Morrison went full throttle on the bike-riding mercenary – as well as pointing out a plot hole that makes much of the movie's second act crumble upon a rewatch.
"It was, in fact, one of the worst performances I've ever seen in a film and quite baffling, as I know Momoa's not usually that bad and Lobo seems like a character made for him to play. Go figure."
Morrison continued, "Then the whole plot fell apart in Act 2 - all Supergirl had to do was bring Krypto with her to that yellow sun world, and the sun's rays would have made the dog invulnerable again, easily able to shake off any toxin. They needn't have bothered chasing after the dull and low level Romanian gangster baddie, Krem of the Yellow Hills, to get the antidote after all!"
The DCU has shaken off the bad taste of Supergirl pretty quickly, however.
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