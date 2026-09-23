Resident Evil director Zach Cregger proves his gamer status once again as he lists his top four games of all time

Self-proclaimed gamer Zach Cregger has not only managed to produce one of the best video game movies of all time with his new Resident Evil movie, but he has also had the chance to share his love for games in the process. The director was recently put on the spot and asked to do what all gamers fear most: list his top games of all time.
When asked to list his top four games in an interview with Regal Movies, Cregger said, "Off the top of my head: Binding of Issac, Dark Souls 3, I would say Resident Evil 4, and, God, my last one? This is brutal. The Last of Us 2." It's an impossible task, but the horror helmer sure does have great taste. Here are Cregger's top four games:
- The Binding of Issac
- Dark Souls 3
- Resident Evil 4
- The Last of Us Part II
It is not surprising that Resident Evil 4 made it on the list, as Cregger has said that his new adaptation draws a lot of inspiration from the fourth game. All of the games on Cregger's list are well loved, but what is interesting is that all but The Last of Us Part II have yet to be adapted into movies or TV shows. Might a Dark Souls movie be in Cregger's future? We will have to wait and see.
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When asked if he gave Resident Evil star Austin Abrams any gaming homework, Cregger said he told the actor to play Resident Evil 2, 4, and 7. We already knew that the movie is set parallel to Resident Evil 2. The movie even includes a Resident Evil 4 Easter egg. Plus, during a Resident Evil Reddit AMA, Cregger said he used the "character elements" from the seventh game in the film.
Despite Cregger proving his gamer status time and time again, some fans are still a little salty about the new movie not adapting any specific game and choosing to introduce a new protagonist, leaving Resident Evil frontrunner Leon out. The movie follows Abram's medical courier named Bryan, who must deliver a package to Raccoon City General Hospital right at the end of his shift. But unbeknownst to him, a zombie apocalypse has just broken out.
However, Cregger pulled details from the whole franchise. "The visual language is taken from the games," added Cregger. "This movie lives in the third-person, kind of over-the-shoulder shot for most of its runtime, and it jumps to first person a lot. I feel like I have yet to see a movie that really leans into the video game visual vocabulary, the way this movie has."
Resident Evil is in theaters now. For more, check out our Resident Evil review, our Resident Evil movie ending explained, and our list of the best Resident Evil movies.
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Resident Evil is in theaters now. For more, see where Resident Evil ranks on our lists of the best Resident Evil movies (spoiler: it ranks high).