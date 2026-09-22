The Silent Hill movie franchise is reportedly being rebooted after Return to Silent Hill flopped at the box office earlier this year

The Silent Hill movie franchise has yet to live up to the video game series' success, but that could change soon as a new string of Silent Hill films are reportedly on the way.
According to Dread Central, the Silent Hill movie franchise is getting a fresh start that will be a "bold new take on the franchise."
The first Silent Hill movie adaptation hit screens in 2006 and still holds up as a pretty solid adaptation – it even places on our list of the best video game movies. The movie, directed by Christophe Gans, follows a mother setting off to Silent Hill in search of her daughter, and brought to life some of our favourite details from the first game.
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However, since then, the franchise has taken a dip, with 2012's Silent Hill: Revelation scoring a seriously low 8% on Rotten Tomatoes, and this year's Return to Silent Hill flopping at the box office. But there is so much potential there, with the Silent Hill games being regarded as some of the most atmospheric and downright scary games ever.
The game franchise kicked off in 1999 with Silent Hill, following protagonist Harry Mason as he searches for his missing daughter in a mysterious town with even stranger inhabitants. The series, which has since spanned seven more games and multiple spin-offs, tasks players with solving puzzles, battling creatures, and searching the fog-covered town for answers. The reboot comes at a perfect time, too, as the list of best Silent Hill games is growing, with the new game Silent Hill: Townfall launching on September 24.
The news comes just days after Zach Cregger's daring take on the Resident Evil hit screens, opening to $108 million worldwide, which is more than any past Resident Evil movie made on opening weekend. What is most interesting is that Cregger's take doesn't directly adapt any specific Resident Evil game, but instead tells a new story set in the Resi universe we all know and love.
Seven Resident Evil movies were released between 2002 and 2021. However, the success of Cregger's new movie suggests that video game movie fanatics are hungry for stories that build on games rather than simply adapt them. There are surely countless stories begging to be told in Silent Hill's vast, foggy domain.
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For more, read our Resident Evil review and Resident Evil ending explained, and keep up with upcoming video game movies on the way.