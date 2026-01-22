Return to Silent Hill is an early contender for 2026's worst movie – with a 6% Rotten Tomatoes score

Pyramid Head crashing through iron bars in Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill has sent us back to the bad old days of video game movies with an unspeakably low Rotten Tomatoes score.

As of writing, the horror – which adapts the story of Konami's seminal Silent Hill 2 – is sitting at 6% on the reviews aggregator.

