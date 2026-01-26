Despite landing 16% on Rotten Tomatoes, Return to Silent Hill director says he wants to make more: "I can see that plenty of people are thinking I'm doing a pretty good job"

Return to Silent Hill might not be faring well with critics, but that hasn't stopped director Christophe Gans from wanting to helm another movie adapted from the hit horror game franchise.

This latest film isn't his first foray into the Silent Hill universe, either: he directed another take on the source material in 2006, aptly titled Silent Hill.

"If I have the opportunity, we'll come back to Silent Hill once more," he told Variety. "I'm not looking at Silent Hill only as a great video game. I'm looking at it as a piece of modern art. It has something really edgy and experimental. I will adapt another chapter because there are some that are extremely good, something very different from the first film, and now Return to Silent Hill. I like this world, and I can see that plenty of people are thinking I'm doing a pretty good job."

Return to Silent Hill scored a low 16% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes, and a slightly higher – but still low – 30% audience score. Our own Return to Silent Hill review awarded the film just 1.5 stars, with our verdict reading: "Loosely based on the 2001 game Silent Hill 2, Return to Silent Hill can be an atmospheric horror film with original creature designs worthy of Konami's legendary franchise. But a confusing plot, mediocre visual effects, and over-the-top acting might make director Christophe Gans' newest Silent Hill adaptation just as divisive as his first attempt 20 years ago."

