Despite landing 16% on Rotten Tomatoes, Return to Silent Hill director says he wants to make more: "I can see that plenty of people are thinking I'm doing a pretty good job"

News
By published

Christophe Gans wants to make another Silent Hill movie after Return to Silent Hill

Pyramid Head crashing through iron bars in Return to Silent Hill
(Image credit: Alamy)

Return to Silent Hill might not be faring well with critics, but that hasn't stopped director Christophe Gans from wanting to helm another movie adapted from the hit horror game franchise.

This latest film isn't his first foray into the Silent Hill universe, either: he directed another take on the source material in 2006, aptly titled Silent Hill.

Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards
Deputy Entertainment Editor

I'm the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film and SFX sections. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.