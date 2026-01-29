A Return to Silent Hill director's cut exists and would allow the horror movie "room to breathe," says director of the 20% Rotten Tomatoes flop
An extended version of Return to Silent Hill is out there
Return to Silent Hill director Christopher Gans has revealed that there's an extended director's cut of his controversial new horror movie.
According to an attendee at a Q&A (via Reddit) with the filmmaker, Gans said the cut was "longer" and allows "more room to breathe," as the movie's producers reportedly required that the runtime remain under two hours.
Loosely based on the 2001 video game Silent Hill 2, Return to Silent Hill stars Jeremy Irvine as James Sunderland, who (you guessed it) returns to (wait for it) the town of Silent Hill after he receives a letter from a former lover. When he gets there, however, he finds that the town is now covered in fog and most of its inhabitants have left or died due to a mysterious disease.
The movie debuted to a dismal 6% on Rotten Tomatoes, although it now sits at a marginally more healthy 20%. Our own Return to Silent Hill review gave the film 1.5 stars, criticizing "a confusing plot, mediocre visual effects, and over-the-top acting."
"Gans expressed pride in his work and remarked that online criticism is often harsh," the Redditor also wrote. "He believes time will ultimately determine the film’s value. As a fan himself, he said he felt significant pressure to satisfy the fanbase."
There have been two previous Silent Hill adaptations: 2006's Silent Hill and 2012's Silent Hill: Revelation. Neither film fared well with critics (although viewers received them slightly better), with the former's Rotten Tomatoes score hitting franchise-best heights at 34% and the latter clocking in at 8%.
Return to Silent Hill is out now in theaters. For more, check out our guide to the best upcoming horror movies on the way in 2026.
