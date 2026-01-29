A Return to Silent Hill director's cut exists and would allow the horror movie "room to breathe," says director of the 20% Rotten Tomatoes flop

An extended version of Return to Silent Hill is out there

Hannah Emily Anderson as Angela, holding a knife, in Return to Silent Hill
(Image credit: Alamy)

Return to Silent Hill director Christopher Gans has revealed that there's an extended director's cut of his controversial new horror movie.

According to an attendee at a Q&A (via Reddit) with the filmmaker, Gans said the cut was "longer" and allows "more room to breathe," as the movie's producers reportedly required that the runtime remain under two hours.

"Gans expressed pride in his work and remarked that online criticism is often harsh," the Redditor also wrote. "He believes time will ultimately determine the film’s value. As a fan himself, he said he felt significant pressure to satisfy the fanbase."

