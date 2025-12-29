After Silent Hill 2 remake and Silent Hill f got the series "back on track," Konami aims to release "about one title per year" in the horror franchise

News
By published

Silent Hill Townfall and Silent Hill 1 remake are in the works

Silent Hill f
(Image credit: Konami)

Publisher Konami has revealed plans to launch roughly one new Silent Hill game per year after getting the iconic horror series "back on track" with this year's excellent Silent Hill f and last year's also excellent Silent Hill 2 remake.

Silent Hill series producer Motoi Okamoto shed light on the company's ambitions in Famitsu's end-of-year feature asking developers what their hopes for 2026 are, translated by Gematsu. "Following the release of Silent Hill 2 in October 2024, we were able to deliver Silent Hill f in September 2025, and the Silent Hill series has begun to get back on track," Okamoto said.

Kaan Serin
Freelance contributor

Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.