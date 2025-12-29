After Silent Hill 2 remake and Silent Hill f got the series "back on track," Konami aims to release "about one title per year" in the horror franchise

Publisher Konami has revealed plans to launch roughly one new Silent Hill game per year after getting the iconic horror series "back on track" with this year's excellent Silent Hill f and last year's also excellent Silent Hill 2 remake.

Silent Hill series producer Motoi Okamoto shed light on the company's ambitions in Famitsu's end-of-year feature asking developers what their hopes for 2026 are, translated by Gematsu. "Following the release of Silent Hill 2 in October 2024, we were able to deliver Silent Hill f in September 2025, and the Silent Hill series has begun to get back on track," Okamoto said.

"Including both announced and unannounced titles, we're aiming for a release pace of about one title per year," he continued. "I'm not sure how much of that we'll be able to realize, but I'll continue to do my best as producer of the Silent Hill series. Ideally, we'd like to keep excitement around the Silent Hill series going at all times. We're working hard to share new updates, so I'd appreciate it if you could wait just a little longer."

Up next for the series is Silent Hill Townfall, a still mysterious project coming from the indie studio No Code, developers of the lonely space thriller Observation. We also know Bloober Team are now remaking the very first Silent Hill game after giving the second a foggy makeover. Otherwise, everything else is up in the air - maybe Konami will let NeoBards continue what it started in Silent Hill f.

Turning any game franchise into an annual expectation can certainly lead to rote, sometimes plain boring stuff. But if some of these annual releases have more in common with The First Message - the short, free, first-person Silent Hill game - to fill out years without a big-budget title, then Konami's plan could definitely work. Okamoto doesn't sound like he wants to push out unfinished games for the sake of it, either.

