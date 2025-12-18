After Silent Hill f ditched Maine for Japan, Konami says it's considering taking the series to other regions like Russia, Italy, or South Korea: "We believe we could perhaps take similar approaches with other cultures"

Silent Hill f's new setting could be the start of a massive shift for the series

Silent Hill f screenshot of Hinako covering her mouth in shock and fear, holding a lantern
(Image credit: Konami)

There are a lot of Silent Hill fans who don't consider the latest game in the series, Silent Hill f, to be a 'true' Silent Hill game because it doesn't take place in the fictional town of Silent Hill, Maine that defined the series for decades. And to those fans, I say, you might want to start getting used to the idea of Silent Hill games not being set in Silent Hill.

Nothing's set in stone just yet, but in a new interview with Inverse, series producer Motoi Okamoto pondered aloud about moving future games to other parts of the world and exploring new cultures and local folklore.