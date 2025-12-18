After Silent Hill f ditched Maine for Japan, Konami says it's considering taking the series to other regions like Russia, Italy, or South Korea: "We believe we could perhaps take similar approaches with other cultures"

There are a lot of Silent Hill fans who don't consider the latest game in the series, Silent Hill f, to be a 'true' Silent Hill game because it doesn't take place in the fictional town of Silent Hill, Maine that defined the series for decades. And to those fans, I say, you might want to start getting used to the idea of Silent Hill games not being set in Silent Hill.

Nothing's set in stone just yet, but in a new interview with Inverse, series producer Motoi Okamoto pondered aloud about moving future games to other parts of the world and exploring new cultures and local folklore.

"We believe we could perhaps take similar approaches [to Silent Hill f] with other cultures across the globe," Okamoto said (via Inverse's translation). "For example, in Central or South America, we could perhaps tap into the more local, shamanistic beliefs and see how that ties in. But we could also try to expand our horizons and look into other regions, like possibly Russia, Italy, or South Korea, because all those areas have their own unique types of belief systems. I believe that will be a gateway for us to expand our concepts further."

As a huge fan of the series, I'm as eager as anyone to see a brand new Silent Hill game set in that titular foggy town that feels like an incredibly scary, dangerous second home to so many fans. That said, Silent Hill f bangs, and I would not be upset to hear the next game in the series is going the same route and starting fresh in a new locale. One big problem, according to Okamoto, is finding game developers in some of these regions that are established enough to be trusted with the Silent Hill franchise.

"Central and South America do not have very many prominent development studios for video games capable of handling an IP like Silent Hill," he added. "So while they have a lot of interesting movies, books, and tales, how we would translate that into games is something we still have to explore."

Konami has yet to announce a new Silent Hill game.

