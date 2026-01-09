"Silent Hill is not just the name of a place, it is a phenomenon": Silent Hill f writer doubles down on theory from A Short Message that had the fanbase divided

Silent Hill f writer Ryukishi07 says that series producer Motoi Okamoto explained to him that Silent Hill isn't a town but a phenomenon when he asked how the game could be set in Japan. This further confirms the theory put forth in Silent Hill: The Short Message that was divisive among fans.

The series of Silent Hill originally was set in or around the titular American town, but has expanded far beyond these boundaries in the games developed and released since the series' rebirth. The Silent Hill revival has been rocky to say the least, with fans receiving emotional whiplash from the lows of The Short Message and Ascension, juxtaposed against highs of the Silent Hill 2 remake and Silent Hill f .

While the name Silent Hill comes from the town, the series is more centrally themed around the otherworld, a supernatural space that reflects the occupants' tormented inner psyches. In various Silent Hill games you can find notes that describe people seeing the otherworld as being infected by a disease, but this never truly matched what was being told through the gameplay.