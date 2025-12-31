I loved finishing Silent Hill f this year but there so much I wish I'd known about before I started it

I still almost can't believe Silent Hill f actually happened after years of nothing from the series. I also almost can't believe how good it was, after the okay Message, and bizarre and wildly unpopular Ascension. But happen it did, and it was great - becoming probably my favorite horror game of this year.



As surprising as it was actually happening after over a decade of inactivity, the bigger surprise was its relocation to Japan. For a series that's built its entire identity on horror infused midwestern Americana (to originally woo a western market) it was an unexpected jump, but one that totally worked.

What are the Silent Hill f endings? (Image credit: Konami ) There are multiple Silent Hill f endings and the game makes you work for them. You can only access certain options with at least two other endings on your save, for example. But it's a game that makes it worth repaying with new things to do, events and subtle changes throughout to reward you.

This 1960s rural Japanese setting feels far more mysterious overall. After all the rust and chain link fences, the new red themed spider lily and coral otherworld weaving through its period wooden buildings and streets, felt like a fantastic refresh. Most importantly this new setting made its Japanese-ness an uncompromising part of the experience and, out of all the challenges I had to deal with, I wasn't expecting my inexperience of Japanese culture to be the sticking point.



The Silent Hill f ema and Shrine Vault puzzle, for example, makes no attempt to explain what an ema is when it first asks you to look for one. (While being chased by a monster that can't die.) Japanese culture, unsurprisingly, pervades everything in f, unapologetically. From from the Silent Hill f Omamori charms you can collect and use to add skills to protagonist Hinako, to things like the Altar puzzle where you have to work out where to leave traditional offerings.

Even more recognizable things, like the Silent Hill f puzzle box you have to solve to escape a classroom, requires some pretty on point knowledge of Japanese cherry blossom silhouettes. It's refreshing to play something that doesn't bend over backwards to accommodate you and, instead, really forces you to work it out yourself.

There were a few bits that were just plain unclear, regardless of setting. One thing that remained unhelpfully opaque until well into the game were the Silent Hill f difficulties . While you have to make choices there long before you can even play, the info and details about what it all does only appears when certain things unlock or happen. As a result I only really felt like I knew what I'd chosen a good 4-5 hours in. That's quite a big chunk of game considering the overall Silent Hill f length .

SPOILER WARNING (Image credit: Konami) Don't look up the Silent Hill f mural puzzle solution until you're ready, as there's an unavoidable spoiler in the screen needed to solve it.

Combat was one of of the more contentious issues overall, although I didn't get on too badly with it. Especially once I'd upgraded stamina which ends up being probably the most important stat in a fight. The