You'll need to find the object to fit the device in Silent Hill f when you have to open the sacred door. This puzzle involves color changing doors, fire, and plenty of exploring. It's moderately lengthy if you don't know what's going on, which can lead to some trial and error to work it all out, so here's what I did to get through it all. If you thought the Silent Hill f locker puzzle you just solved was unclear, just wait until you start piecing this together.

How to find the object to fit the device in Silent Hill f

(Image: © Konami)

You'll need to find the object to fit the device in Silent Hill f if you activate the left hand statue outside the sacred door. That will lead you to a room where you'll find Rinko in a cage over some fire, and two machines where you can flip the color of a ball. The choices are red and blue, and green and gray. Using this you'll have to open the doors you can see in the map above to reach three different rooms, by matching the colors to the doors. Each room will contain one of the Fox Crests you need for the device. Here's how to get them in Silent Hill f:



Room 1: Set the machines to Blue and Gray and follow those dots to reach it. There are several notes and objects to interact with inside, but you wont be able to get the Fox Crest until you activate the light, turning the room red. You'll be attacked, so deal with the monster and then find the crest behind the candy jars under a red light.

Room 2: Set the devices to Red and Green to reach this room. Inside you'll find another light to interact with. You won't be attacked this time, so just check all the dolls to get the crest once the room is red.

Room 3b: To reach this room you'll have to first set the devices to Red and Green if they're not already to get to Room 3a. There you'll find another machine where you can change the colors to Red and Gray, following that route to reach 3b. Here you'll find a classroom full of desks. Interact with the light and you'll have one desk left that contains the crest. Collect it, fight the monsters that appear, and leave.