The Silent Hill f locker codes puzzle is confusing because you'll find one locker and one combination clue that doesn't work initially. The clues, and even more lockers you really need finish this are actually found later on, after a fair bit more exploring. That will also get you the details of an alpha numeric cipher that you can then use to finally work out the locker codes and combinations you need.

So, while you have that initial objective to 'Open The Locker In The Locker Room' the actual objective is 'explore the entire school to find a key to reach another part of the school, where you'll find another key to unlock a whole other room full of extra lockers'. Simple, really.

How to open the lockers in Silent Hill f (Image: © Konami) To get the locker codes in Silent Hill f you'll need to first fully explore the school, which means getting the Silent Hill f School key to access the second floor and working out how to solve the puzzle box in Silent Hill f . That will get you the Old Annex Main Gate Key, giving you the full school to explore, and a note telling you where to get the Key Box Key, saying Ayumi probably left it in her locker when she got changed. At this point you can't do anymore until you go to the as yet unexplored upstairs section found at the top of the central stairs unlocked by that Old Annex Main Gate Key. Head to the classroom on the left side and you'll find the Locker Room Key on a desk and a note about buses. This new key will open another locker room on the ground floor, next to the one you found initially. At this point you have everything you need to proceed, as in the Annex corridor on the left hand side is a note explaining a code that involves switching letters with numbers and symbols that look like them. The example is that 'Satou' becomes '54+06' because those are the numbers that look like letters, and for some reason U = 6. With that information alone you can work out Asakura Ayumi's locker code is 865, which is the number version of 'bus'. That will get you the Key Cabinet Key and, in turn, the Mountain Key, which finishes this area. However, it's worth opening all the lockers as there's two useful upgrades to be had.

(Image credit: Konami)

All Silent Hill f locker codes

Asakura Ayumi locker code 865. It's the number code for 'bus' found in the note from Asakura's text book in the left side classroom of the Old Annex, where you find the Locker Room Key. This will get you the Key Cabinet Key you need to proceed.

It's the number code for 'bus' found in the note from Asakura's text book in the left side classroom of the Old Annex, where you find the Locker Room Key. This will get you the Key Cabinet Key you need to proceed. TT locker code 377. Found in an Origami of Grievances on a chair at the back of the groundfloor classroom with 'Liar' written on the blackboard. This will get you a Wolf Omamori that lets you deal additional damage using weapons with higher durability (and you'll be attacked after receiving it).

Found in an Origami of Grievances on a chair at the back of the groundfloor classroom with 'Liar' written on the blackboard. This will get you a Wolf Omamori that lets you deal additional damage using weapons with higher durability (and you'll be attacked after receiving it). Suga Yosie Locker code 505. This is on a note inside Asakura Ayumi's locker saying her number code looks like a cry for help (SOS). Inside you'll find a school bag that will increase your inventory.

This is on a note inside Asakura Ayumi's locker saying her number code looks like a cry for help (SOS). Inside you'll find a school bag that will increase your inventory. Aoi Takeshi locker code 401. On an Origami of Grievances saying someone's locker code is the same as their name, AOI. Found at the back of the left side annex classroom where you find the Locker Room Key.

As I mentioned earlier, you only need Asakura Ayumi's locker code to move the game forward but it's worth opening them all for the inventory space upgrade and damage boosting Omamori. The latter coming in very useful for the combat heavy Silent Hill f corridor puzzle that's coming next.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.