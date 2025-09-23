You'll need to find the Silent Hill f school key when you have the objective to explore Ebisugaoka Middle School. There are two doors to the second floor, both are locked, and while your objective remains to explore when you reach this point, it's clear you need to get past.

There's never any explicit objective to find the key, only to explore, which the locked doors are stopping you from doing. There's a lot of clues about keys however, and hopefully, it only takes a little poking around to find some clues about the Vice Principal's love of flowers and keys respectively to steer you on the right path.

In an almost total contrast to the previous puzzle to find the Silent Hill f missing object part, which tells you nothing, there are clues everywhere here to help you find the key.

How to find the Silent Hill f School key (Image: © Konami) The Silent Hill f School key can be found here on the map outside the school. As you're exploring you'll see mention that the Vice Principal is very controlling about the keys, but has also lost them. There's also an article on one of the stairwells about how much he loves gardening and has grown some prize chrysanthemums. So, once you climb out of the window to reach the outside area you're looking for some blue chrysanthemums, specifically these ones (there are multiple choices). Search this area and you'll find the keys.

(Image credit: Konami)

However, take care as there's a big monster patrolling the open area and a few smaller ones around the edges. If you want to avoid trouble just run to spot on the map above, grab the keys and if you're quick you can climb back through the window without getting into any trouble.

However, if you want to risk exploring you'll find plenty to make it worthwhile. There's an ema in the covered area, up the stairs just by where you find the keys (just visible in the left of that picture), and a sledgehammer heavy weapon leaning against a bench in the same area. There's also a dried carcass in a small shed almost directly opposite from where you find the keys, and you can exchange that for 200 faith at a shrine you can find if you leave via the door by the stairwell back inside the school.

Once you have the school key in Silent hill f it'll open either of the doors you can find at the top of the two sets of stairs. That will open up a new part of Ebisugaoka Middle School for you to explore and a new puzzle involving locker codes.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.