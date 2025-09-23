Where to find the missing object part in Silent Hill f
You're never told where the missing object part is in Silent Hill f and the whole thing is set up to trick you
You'll need to find the missing object part in Silent Hill f while exploring the otherworld where Fox Mask keeps appearing. It's not hard to get, as there's nothing else you can really do at this point, but the maze like walkways and a decoy key can confuse you as you look.
There's nothing to really work out here, which is a relief given the previous Silent Hill f Scarecrow puzzle. It's just a case of finding the object which is obscured by not having any information on what it is, or where to look, and by a key that doesn't seem to be any help but will lead you the right way eventually.
Let me explain exactly where the Silent Hill f missing object part is and what you need to do to find it.
How to find the Silent Hill f missing object part location
Here's how to get the missing object part in Silent Hill f:
1. Find the object
2. Get the nearby Storage Room key
3. Use the key to access the Storage Room
4. Leave the Storage Room and find a new door open
The missing object part can be found this way in Silent Hill f, as I've marked on the map above. I've also marked everything else you need as there's a few steps and the location is basically hidden until you find it. There's nothing to go on initially, except using the Storage Room key you can find near the object. However, while that lets you into the Storage Room you won't find what you want there. It's not until you leave the Storage Room that Hinako will comment on a previously locked door being open, and that's where you'll eventually find the missing object on a table:
So while all you can actually do at this point is find the missing part, you don't entirely know the Storage Room key is doing that until you reach the end of the process.
Once you have the missing part in Silent Hill f, an Inari sculpture, head back to the object and insert it to proceed. This will opening up a secret door for you to proceed through.
